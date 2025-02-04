President Trump has moved to dismantle USAID, merging it into the State Department under Marco Rubio to enforce oversight, stop taxpayer dollars from fueling corruption, and ensure U.S. aid serves American interests.

As expected, the media and Democrats are in full meltdown mode, framing Trump’s crackdown on wasteful spending as a “coup.”

This particular take came from MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who convinced herself that reining in USAID corruption was equivalent to overthrowing a government.

“If this were happening in any other country right now, I promise you, I’d be on the air calling it a coup,” she declared.

In an equally ridiculous media moment, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Elon Musk targeted USAID because he was “uncomfortable” with how the agency combatted “corruption.”

“[USAID] not only leads on humanitarian assistance around the world but also works to combat corruption and foreign aid programs. I kind of see how that could make Elon Musk a bit uncomfortable,” Psaki said.

Perhaps Psaki is just panicking because Musk and Trump just shut down one of the Deep State’s favorite laundering machines.

After all, a bombshell FOIA request by the White Coat Waste Project revealed that Fauci’s NIAID and USAID funneled over $40 million in U.S. taxpayer funds to a Wuhan scientist researching bat coronavirus emergence—who later became “patient zero” for COVID-19.

The funding, which ended in 2019, backed risky gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, raising major concerns that U.S. tax dollars may have helped create the infamous COVID-19 virus that triggered mass lockdowns, forced vaccinations, and an unprecedented global health crackdown.

The most hysterical take of the night came from CNN’s Van Jones, who claimed that Donald Trump is telling the rest of the world to “DIE” by adding oversight to USAID.

“Donald Trump says, ‘We don’t care. You go die.’ That’s the message from the United States government,” Jones declared, claiming that cutting off its massive foreign aid programs will lead to “people dying in very large numbers around the world.”

Jones warned that Trump’s actions against USAID open the door for China to say, “At least we’re a stable government who’s not going to leave you out here to die.”

Reflect on this for a moment. Van Jones literally argued that the Chinese Communist Party is more reliable for humanitarian aid than the U.S. government—all because Trump dared to add oversight to a bloated, unaccountable agency.

Now, that’s a very bold statement.

The only moment of clarity from the mainstream press came when Scott Jennings methodically schooled his fellow CNN panelists as they vainly tried to defend USAID.

“There is a difference between smart soft power and dumb spending by the leftwing ideologues who inhabit this bureaucracy,” Jennings quickly pointed out.

“There is a difference between soft power and soft stupidity. So whether you're funding like DEI musicals in some country or transgender surgery somewhere or whatever, that is not what most Americans would say is an effective part of U.S. foreign policy,” he reminded everyone.

The media’s meltdown proves Elon Musk and Trump hit the Deep State right where it hurts.

When oversight is called a “coup,” and the people fixing corruption are painted as villains, you know the regime is in full panic mode.

Because if USAID was just another harmless aid agency, why are they melting down like their slush fund just got nuked?

