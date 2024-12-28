Did you know that the death rate from measles declined by 98% before the measles vaccine was introduced?

“This is all on the CDC website… That decline had nothing to do with vaccines.”

So, if vaccines didn’t do it, what caused that decline from 1900 to 1963? The answer is better nutrition, better sanitation, clean water, etc., according to Attorney Aaron Siri.

He explains, “That declining rate of mortality—it was a trajectory that was ongoing even when the measles vaccine was introduced in ’63. So those 400 [measles] deaths [per year], which have now gone down, how much of that is attributable to the measles vaccine? How much of it is to the continued efforts of public health agencies?

“That could be debated forever. We don’t need to. But the important point is… when you listen to public health authorities today, they will say to you, ‘Measles is what caused the decline.’ ‘Measles vaccine is what caused the decline in mortality.’ They never talk about those other things that they did.”

Chart via Physicians for Informed Consent

