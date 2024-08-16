In a hard-hitting conversation with Tucker Carlson, Calley Means and his sister, Dr. Casey Means, revealed the shocking truth behind the Hepatitis B vaccine, which is mandated for children to attend public school in 47 states.

Hepatitis B is transmitted through needles or sexual contact, so why is this vaccine pushed babies on their first day of life?

Doctors don’t have a valid answer. In fact, if you ask them why your child needs the Hep B shot on the first day of life, they give you the lame excuse that there could be a hepatitis B-infected needle on the playground.

The thing is, there are ZERO documented cases of a child contracting Hepatitis B from an infected needle found on a playground.

Mothers are tested for Hep B beforehand, so the disease poses no risk to the baby. Yet, we are injecting them to prevent Hep B on the first day of life?

What doctors also don't tell you is that the Hepatitis B vaccine wears off by the time children become teenagers.

So, there's literally no point in injecting a newborn baby with a Hepatitis B shot.

Watch Calley Means and Casey Means explain this in detail:

Click here to watch the full interview.