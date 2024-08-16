Medical Insiders Expose the Disturbing Truth About the Hepatitis B Vaccine
The CDC doesn’t want you to hear this.
In a hard-hitting conversation with Tucker Carlson, Calley Means and his sister, Dr. Casey Means, revealed the shocking truth behind the Hepatitis B vaccine, which is mandated for children to attend public school in 47 states.
Hepatitis B is transmitted through needles or sexual contact, so why is this vaccine pushed babies on their first day of life?
Doctors don’t have a valid answer. In fact, if you ask them why your child needs the Hep B shot on the first day of life, they give you the lame excuse that there could be a hepatitis B-infected needle on the playground.
The thing is, there are ZERO documented cases of a child contracting Hepatitis B from an infected needle found on a playground.
Mothers are tested for Hep B beforehand, so the disease poses no risk to the baby. Yet, we are injecting them to prevent Hep B on the first day of life?
What doctors also don't tell you is that the Hepatitis B vaccine wears off by the time children become teenagers.
So, there's literally no point in injecting a newborn baby with a Hepatitis B shot.
Watch Calley Means and Casey Means explain this in detail:
I think the hepatitus shots are to destroy a baby's gut microbiome. No healthy gut microbiome means it's more difficult to fend off all of the other diseases and pathogens they're injected with later. I truly believe this is a coordinated effort to destroy humanity. It's difficult for a healthy person with empathy to even wrap their head around the level of sociopathic behavior we're talking about. Any normal person would think that surely they would never want to harm a baby. Look at how they're pushing to legalize full-term abortion, and you'll have your answer as to what these people are capable of.
I was lucky enough to have a pediatrician that told me NOT to have my kids get the hep B. 30 yrs ago of course. He said only IV users need this.