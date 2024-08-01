In just 46 seconds, the world witnessed Algeria’s Imane Khelif deliver two devastating punches that left Italy’s Angela Carini shouting, “This is unjust!”

Refusing to shake hands with Khelif, Carini dropped to her knees and sobbed.

After the match, she said, “I’ve never taken a punch like that.”

“I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough,” Carini added.

J.K. Rowling called the match “insanity” before it happened. She warned, “What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?”

It’s not just Rowling who has intense feelings; conservative broadcaster Megyn Kelly has some strong words to share as well. She says, “We have just witnessed... a woman in a fight with a boxer who was not allowed to compete against women last year because it’s a man!”

Kelly says, “I don’t give a sh*t!” if Imane Khelif identifies as a woman because “You’re a man! For athletic purposes and other purposes.”

“The outcome was beyond predictable for anyone with common sense,” Kelly added. “It took 46 seconds for the woman, his opponent [Angela Carini] from Italy, to withdraw from the fight in tears.”

“This poor boxer retreated to the corner yelling, ‘This is unjust!’ as her Olympic dream came crashing down thanks to a weak-kneed International Olympic Committee that allowed this to happen.”

