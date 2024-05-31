“These Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate,” warned Megyn Kelly, a prominent broadcaster and journalist, on her show Thursday evening.

In light of the New York ‘hush money’ trial guilty verdict, making Donald Trump the first former president in American history to be convicted of a felony, Kelly suggested that a reckoning is coming for Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

“You just wait, and it won’t be Hunter Biden the next time,” she declared. “It’s going to be Joe Biden. It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary Clinton. We’re going to have to look at what the statutes of limitations are on the various crimes they surely committed. We’re going to have to look at passing laws to revive those dead crimes, felonies, or misdemeanors so that those cases can be brought out of time.”

Kelly concluded, “The only way to save the Republic now is to give them a taste of their own medicine.”

She compared the Democrats to a wolf that just “tasted blood” and suggested the only way to stop a wolf from “coming back for more” is “if he loses a limb of his own.”

“Who’s getting indicted next?” she asked. “Joe Biden? Maybe Jill Biden? How low can we go? You may not want to see it. That ship has already left port. That horse has left the barn. That’s where we’re going. So before you celebrate too much over at MSNBC and CNN, who are positively gleeful, gleeful over this absurd conviction, you wait and ask yourself, ask yourself what kind of Pandora’s box has been opened here?”

Watch Kelly’s full response to the Trump verdict on her YouTube channel:

