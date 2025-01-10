In the final hour of episode #2254 of The Joe Rogan Experience, actor Mel Gibson shared two shocking medical experiences that defy mainstream knowledge.

It all started the moment Anthony Fauci’s name lept out of Gibson’s mouth.

“I don’t know why Fauci’s still walking around… or at least free,” Gibson remarked before revealing that he had “road rage” after listening to RFK Jr.’s book about Anthony Fauci.

Piling on, Joe Rogan quickly dismantled any doubts about the book’s accuracy, arguing that if it were full of lies, RFK Jr. would have been sued into the ground and publicly humiliated.

“First of all, people that don’t believe it. How come RFK Jr. didn’t get sued? How come there’s no lawsuits? If there were lies, there would be lawsuits. You’d be publicly humiliated,” Rogan pointed out.

“That book is an accurate depiction of what Anthony Fauci did during the AIDS crisis, which probably was an AZT crisis. It wasn’t an AIDS crisis.”

The first bombshell dropped when Gibson shared that he “couldn’t walk for three months” after taking Fauci’s pet drug for COVID.

“[Remdesivir] kills you. I found out that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci,” Gibson said.

“Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of COVID patients in the hospital,” Stella Paul wrote in a previous report.

“The experts claimed that remdesivir would stop COVID; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”

Unfortunately, Gibson’s gardener wasn’t as fortunate. After reportedly receiving the kidney-toxic treatment, he tragically passed away.

“I knew the guy for 20 years, and we both went to the same hospital, and he died, and I didn’t,” Gibson lamented. “I think we both got remdesivir, which is not good.”

The most jaw-dropping moment happened when Gibson made a statement that could threaten the entire cancer industry.

Gibson revealed that he has three friends who had “stage four cancer,” and now “all three of them don’t have cancer right now at all.”

“And they had some serious stuff going on,” Gibson added.

Rogan asked, “What did they take?”—to which Gibson hesitantly replied, “They took what you’ve heard they’ve taken.”

Being familiar with alternative cancer therapies, Rogan concluded Gibson was talking about antiparasitic drugs Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, which Gibson confirmed with a nod.

Corroborating what Gibson reported to Rogan, cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy revealed to The Epoch Times last year that she has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking Ivermectin.

One patient had a grim future, and then something remarkable happened. This man had stage four prostate cancer and tried all the conventional protocols before doctors told him that there was nothing they could do.

Then, he started taking ivermectin…

Within six months, the metastatic lesions began to disappear, and in less than a year, “he was out dancing for four hours” three nights per week, according to Dr. Ruddy.

A similar scenario unfolded for another man named Eddie. He was also in bad shape.

Eddie was diagnosed with two unresectable esophageal tumors that surgeons wouldn’t go near. He was a smoker, couldn’t swallow, and had lost 40 pounds in a year and a half.

“Within a couple of weeks, he sounded stronger. He could swallow. He had gained six pounds. His voice was better,” reported Dr. Ruddy.

Several weeks later, Dr. Ruddy said to Eddie, “You need to get a scan.”

Guess what happened?

“We got the scan. No tumors. Gone. Gone. The problem was that he had sold his fishing boat. That was the biggest problem. He was getting better. His tumor was gone. Now he’s got to buy another fishing boat … I was like, ‘Well, now, that’s interesting.’”

Recently, anecdotal reports have also praised Fenbendazole as a potentially miraculous anti-cancer drug.

It reportedly works by destabilizing microtubules, the structures that help cancer cells divide and grow.

By disrupting this process, Fenbendazole is believed to effectively halt cancer cell division and slow or stop tumor growth.

A case series published in 2020 documented three cancer patients who experienced complete remission after taking Fenbendazole.

“FBZ (Fenbendazole) appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies.’”

Adding to the growing evidence in support of Fendendazole’s use case against cancer, an Oklahoma man credited his miraculous cancer recovery to the pet med after overcoming terminal small cell lung cancer, defying a less than 1% survival rate and leaving doctors baffled.

KOKO 5 News reported in 2019:

EDMOND, Okla. — When you tell someone a medicine for dogs cured your cancer, you better be ready for some skeptics, but Joe Tippens says it saved his life, and the lives of others.

Now, even cancer researchers are open to the possibility it might be true.

"My stomach, my neck, my liver, my pancreas, my bladder, my bones -- it was everywhere," Tippens said.

Tippens said he was told to go home, call hospice and say his goodbyes two years ago.

The doctors were unanimous, he was going to die of small cell lung cancer.

"Once that kind of cancer goes that far afield, the odds of survival are less than 1 percent, and median life expectancy is three months," Tippens said.

Tippens said he went from 220 pounds to 110.

"I was a skeleton with skin hanging off of it," he said. "It was difficult."

But that was January of 2017. Today, Tippens is very much alive and what he credits for his survival has doctors scratching their heads, and the rest of us raising eyebrows.

"About half the people think I'm just crazy," he said. "And about half the people want to know more and dig deeper."

Tippens said he received a tip from a veterinarian, of all people. And in his desperation, he turned from people medicine to dog medicine.

Specifically, something you give your dog when it has worms.

"The truth is stranger than fiction, you know?" Tippens said, laughing.

Just three months later, Tippens says, his cancer was gone.

