Michael Cohen Turns Heads on CNN: Trump Is RIGHT About Media Lies
When a liar calls a network of liars, liars.
In a jaw-dropping moment on CNN, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney turned critic, admitted what Trump supporters have been saying for years: the legacy media is riddled with sloppy, agenda-driven journalism.
This conversation was a reaction to the recent news that President-elect Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News, resulting in a $15 million settlement. The lawsuit stemmed from anchor George Stephanopoulos’s inaccurate on-air assertion that Trump had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
Cohen, who famously flipped on Trump, didn’t hold back as he detailed a handful of the “hundred” lies the media spread about him during his time as a Trump ally:
“Look, I was the recipient of more than 100 lies, and I understand what Trump is doing in terms of changing the way defamation cases are brought in this country.
“You may remember the allegations. I was in Prague—never been to Prague. I was in Czechoslovakia. I paid $10 million to Kompromatz. I have a house next to Putin in Sochi. None of this is true.
“On top of that, there was another one that came out as an example where I allegedly was paid 400,000 by Poroshenko to create a meeting between him and Donald Trump during the presidency. That is also not true.”
Cohen’s comments back up Trump’s long-standing claim that the media is packed with fake news aimed at smearing him and his allies.
Delivering a final blow, Cohen said, “I think that media has to do their job. They need to get the facts right.”
Women like to make stuff up about other people, it used to be called gossip, and in case people haven't noticed the media has become chock-full of harpies like those on the View spouting hate for anyone who is not a part of their evil death cult against children and family.
The media has already lost ALL credibility except among those whose mindset is wired to believing just about anything they read in print or listen to in the boob tube. And the media will simply not get it back as it should be. Once a crook always a crook. People now go elsewhere for credible sources of information - one such source are podcasts where you hear things straight from the horses mouths and not through the filter of puppets (editors and “reporters”) as they are instructed by their corporate masters.