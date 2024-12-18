In a jaw-dropping moment on CNN, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney turned critic, admitted what Trump supporters have been saying for years: the legacy media is riddled with sloppy, agenda-driven journalism.

This conversation was a reaction to the recent news that President-elect Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News, resulting in a $15 million settlement. The lawsuit stemmed from anchor George Stephanopoulos’s inaccurate on-air assertion that Trump had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Cohen, who famously flipped on Trump, didn’t hold back as he detailed a handful of the “hundred” lies the media spread about him during his time as a Trump ally:

“Look, I was the recipient of more than 100 lies, and I understand what Trump is doing in terms of changing the way defamation cases are brought in this country.

“You may remember the allegations. I was in Prague—never been to Prague. I was in Czechoslovakia. I paid $10 million to Kompromatz. I have a house next to Putin in Sochi. None of this is true.

“On top of that, there was another one that came out as an example where I allegedly was paid 400,000 by Poroshenko to create a meeting between him and Donald Trump during the presidency. That is also not true.”

Cohen’s comments back up Trump’s long-standing claim that the media is packed with fake news aimed at smearing him and his allies.

Delivering a final blow, Cohen said, “I think that media has to do their job. They need to get the facts right.”