#10 - Federal health employees run for the EXITS after Trump nominates RFK Jr. to lead HHS.

MSNBC’s Dr. Kavita Patel revealed this explosive development, stating that career staff are texting her in PANIC, saying, “This was just the push they needed to try to get out.”

If confirmed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the HHS would give him authority over every federal health agency, granting him the power to clean up the corrupt institutions he has vowed to reform.

In his historic speech after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, Kennedy declared, “I won’t fail in doing this.”

“If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again. Within four years, America will be a healthy country. We will be stronger, more resilient, more optimistic, and happier,” Kennedy said.

To secure confirmation as HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. needs 50 Senate votes, with J.D. Vance casting a tie-breaking vote if necessary. With 53 Republicans in the next Senate, Kennedy’s confirmation is a very real possibility.

#9 - FBI caught LYING as shocking new development blows open the J6 pipe bomb scandal.

Cellular carriers have told Congress they possess intact phone usage data from the vicinity where two pipe bombs were planted during the Jan. 6 incident, directly disputing FBI testimony that agents couldn't identify a suspect because the phone data was corrupted, a key House chairman tells Just the News.

The revelations from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the chairman of the House Administration oversight subcommittee, adds new intrigue to a debate that has gripped Washington for nearly four years: Why can't the FBI with so much evidence and manpower identify the suspect who planted the explosive devices at the Democrat and Republican Party headquarters hours before the Capitol was breached.

Read More: https://justthenews.com/government/security/hldcell-companies-refute-fbi-testimony-j6-pipe-bomber-investigation-loudermilk

#8 - Infowars Website Down Hours After The Onion Buys It

#7 - FBI Raids Home of Polymarket CEO; Seize Phone, Electronics

#6 - Harris backed out of Joe Rogan podcast over ‘backlash’ from lefty staffers.

A campaign official reportedly said Vice President Kamala Harris backed out of appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast out of fear of backlash within the Democratic Party.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Jennifer Palmieri, senior advisor to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, said talks about Harris appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” fell through “because of concerns at how the interview would be perceived within the Democratic Party.”

“There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it, and how there would be a backlash,” Palmieri reportedly said.

Read More: https://nypost.com/2024/11/14/us-news/harris-backed-out-of-joe-rogan-podcast-over-backlash-with-progressive-staff/

#5 - Rand Paul to target ‘COVID cover-up’ as head of Senate Homeland Security committee.

Fauci is not going to be happy about this.

“I chose to chair this committee over another because I believe that, for the health of our republic, Congress must stand up once again for its constitutional role,” Paul (R-Ky.) said in an exclusive interview Wednesday. “This committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself.”

“I think we’re on the cusp of, really, the beginning of uncovering what happened with COVID,” the 61-year-old added.

https://nypost.com/2024/11/14/us-news/rand-paul-to-target-covid-cover-up-as-head-of-senate-homeland-security-committee/

#4 - Top-Secret Gov’t Program Collected Videos, Photos of “Non-Human” Intelligence: Whistleblower

Journalist Michael Shellenberger testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee that the U.S. government-run program “Immaculate Constellations” has collected decades worth of still images and videos unseen by the general public.

“My understanding is that this is … the database is very large,” Shellenberger testified to Republican Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins during the hearing. “It includes both the images, the videos, the still images as well as the human intelligences, the reports, the raw data of individuals having these experiences. To answer your question, yeah, I think we’re looking at a very large amount of data collected over many decades.”

According to Shellenberger, the program was run out of the Department of Defense (DOD) but was “held” at the White House.

Shellenberger also made public the whistleblower report disclosing the existence of the program. The U.S. government has documented many instances of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) of a variety of unusual shapes not associated with any known human craft, according to the report.

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/13/michael-shellenberger-aliens-ufo-upa-whistleblower-report-oversight-hearing-luis-elizondo-tim-gallaudet/

#3 - Dr. Peter McCullough explains why the COVID vaccine is a “weapon” in under 60 seconds.

• It invades the brain.

• It invades the heart.

• It causes brain and heart damage.

• It invades the bone marrow.

• It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.

• It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we've never seen.

• Data from the University of Pittsburgh suggests it causes cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” Dr. McCullough asked.

“It's a weapon,” he concluded. “According to strict military criteria, it's a bioweapon.”

#2 - Hilarious Parody Ad Features Company That Offers to Cryogenically Freeze Liberals for Duration of Trump’s Presidency

#1 - Judges Postpone January 6 Trials After Trump’s Landslide Victory

This is a telling move.

