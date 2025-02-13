Robert Kennedy Jr. has now been confirmed and sworn in as the 26th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by a vote of 52 to 48. No matter what you think of Kennedy, this is undoubtedly one of the most pivotal moments in U.S. history.

But MSNBC didn’t want you to hear any of it.

On Katy Tur Reports, MSNBC told viewers they were about to “listen in” to Trump’s comments about RFK Jr. before his swearing-in as HHS Secretary. But in an awkward and sudden shift, Tur informed them that, nope, they weren’t going to hear any of it.

Instead, they would watch it—while MSNBC brought on a doctor to offer commentary and insult RFK Jr. instead.

Just as RFK Jr. was about to speak and Dr. Drew Updike wrapped up his commentary, MSNBC cut to a commercial break. How convenient!

I looked elsewhere for Kennedy’s comments and found them on the conservative news network Real America’s Voice. Here’s what MSNBC didn’t want you to hear.

In an eye-watering moment, Kennedy delivered an emotional tribute to President Trump after being sworn in as HHS Secretary.

“For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country. On August 23rd of last year, God sent me President Trump.

“He’s kept every promise that he’s made to me. He’s kept his word on every account and gone way beyond it. I’m so grateful to you, Mr. President. A lot of people told me that I couldn’t trust President Trump—that I better get it in writing.

“And we did a handshake, and everything that he told me he was going to do, he has done. And I’m so grateful to him. And I’ve told you before, I genuinely believe that you are a pivotal historical figure, and you are going to transform this country,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that at a time when “60% of our people are sick” and “77% percent of our children cannot qualify for military service,” America needs a “man on a white horse” to get us on the right track.

“President Trump has shown again and again that he is that hero,” Kennedy declared.

For years, the mainstream media has tried to out-debate RFK Jr. and dismiss him as a “conspiracy theorist.” But when he continually schooled them on their own networks, they gave up and just decided to blanket smear him instead.

No wonder they cut the feed. Kennedy’s remarks were powerful and articulate, and America is lucky to call him the 26th HHS Secretary.

Mission Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) is officially underway. The future is looking bright!

