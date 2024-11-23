Famous astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson exposed himself as a clueless buffoon Friday night when Bill Maher confronted him about a year-old Scientific American article. The piece made the baffling claim that the “inequity” between male and female athletes isn’t due to natural biological differences but rather to how they’re treated in sports.

The article, approved a year ago by former editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth, was emblematic of the “woke mind virus” taking precedent over scientific reality. Tyson, however, dismissed the controversy, relying on the fact Helmuth was recently fired for an expletive and unhinged anti-Trump post to justify the piece as no big deal.

The astrophysicist’s baffling failure to grasp the significance of the issue left Maher visibly frustrated, leading him to lose faith in Tyson as a credible scientist.

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

MAHER: “But engage with the idea here. What I’m asking is, Scientific American is saying basically that the reason why a WNBA team can’t beat the Lakers is because of societal bias.”

TYSON: “What you’re saying is not Scientific American says that. An editor for Scientific American says that, who no longer has the job. So don’t indict a 170-year-old magazine because somebody—”

MAHER: “Okay, this is called Scientific American, and they’re printing something. Why can’t you just talk about science? Why can’t you just say this is not scientific and Scientific American should do better?”

TYSON: “Well, does she still have her job?”

MAHER: “No, not because of this. I said the scandal is not her tweet. I think a year ago [when this was printed], women still couldn’t beat men in basketball or any other sport. And it wasn’t because of society. You don’t see a problem?… Well, I’m gonna file you under part of the problem.”

Maher’s confidence in Tyson sank even lower when he was challenged on vaccines and medical doctors, leaving him no choice but to school the astrophysicist on “trusting the Science™.” The exchange left viewers in shock, capped off by Maher delivering an unexpected zinger at the end.

TYSON: “I’m trying to put credit back to doctors… But sometimes, you don’t sound that way. That’s what worries me.”

MAHER: “Well, You’re the guy who doesn’t understand why the WNBA team can’t beat the Lakers. You’re supposed to be the scientist, and you couldn’t even admit that… This is not your field. You’re not a doctor.”

TYSON: “No, no, but I’m a scientist!”

MAHER: “That’s not a doctor. No, no, hold on. That’s not a doctor.”

TYSON: “I’m a scientist!”

MAHER: “You know what? When I get a goiter on Uranus, I’ll call you.”

(Room Goes Insane)