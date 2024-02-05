Coffee with the secret ingredient of free speech is the latest edition to the parallel economy. Rumble, the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, often known as the biggest anti-censorship alternative to YouTube, has announced a major partnership with 1775 Coffee to bring an exclusive Rumble-branded product.

This new collaboration with 1775 Coffee, which is part of the Stardust Group family of companies founded and operated by entrepreneur Foster Coulson, reinforces Rumble’s commitment to defying the current wave of cancel culture and censorship. On the website, it is pledged that “every purchase” of the Rumble-branded premium coffee “supports freedom of speech.”

“It’s been our mission to promote liberty and team up with companies who share our vision. 1775 Coffee is a perfect partner, and we are very excited about this new Rumble-branded product,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Rumble CEO and Chairman Chris Pavlovski. Image: cordmagazine.com .

“We’ve built the infrastructure of our video platform and cloud services businesses to be immune to cancel culture, just like our Rumble-branded coffee. We hope all our content creators, users, and customers will carry on the fight with a steaming mug of Rumble’s 1775 Coffee in their hands to keep them sharp.”

1775 Coffee derives its brand name from the historical era when American patriots were laying the groundwork for a revolution. It prides itself on offering a distinctive and rich flavor profile that sets it apart, achieved through sourcing beans from high-altitude farms in the South American mountains.

The coffee comes in three distinct varieties: medium roast, dark roast, and the rare premium peaberry dark roast, which are available both as ground or as whole beans.

“Rumble’s philosophy is all about standing up to oppression,” Pavlovski said. “And now our coffee stands for freedom, too.”

For more details, visit 1775coffee.com.