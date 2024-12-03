#10 - A New Study Calls for an Immediate Halt to COVID-19 mRNA Injections

“A moratorium on the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and boosters should be enacted at minimum, but ideally, they should be REMOVED from the market, and their use in humans should be STOPPED.”

That’s the conclusion of a study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. The report reveals glaring flaws and alarming safety concerns surrounding Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 injections.

Here’s a breakdown of the study’s key points, as shared by epidemiologist

:

1.) COVID-19 modRNA vaccines were labeled as traditional vaccines instead of gene therapy products, allowing them to skip stricter regulatory oversight.

2.) The spike protein produced by these vaccines is toxic and linked to immune-related complications.

3.) Pfizer’s own data shows lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and modRNA spreading throughout the body—including the liver, spleen, ovaries, and adrenal glands.

4.) Spike protein production wasn’t limited to the injection site, contradicting early claims.

5.) Within just three months of rollout, Pfizer’s post-authorization data revealed 1,223 deaths and a flood of serious adverse events.

6.) Reports of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines skyrocketed, far surpassing those for any prior vaccine, yet no significant action was taken.

As such,

says:

“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history.”

#9 - One of the best supercuts ever exposes nine minutes of Democrats saying President Biden won't pardon Hunter because Joe Biden is a man of great character!

Great job making this, @Mazemoore.

#8 - The View’s Sunny Hostin Is Forced to Read Another Legal Notice Live on Air

She’s literally dying inside as she reads this:

“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were ever brought.”

This moment came after The View panel smeared Hegseth for two minutes straight.

#7 - Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panelist Trying to Blame Trump for Biden Pardoning Hunter

This is the mic drop moment of the day.

“We are sitting on the biggest cover-up of who knows what crimes, and Biden knows exactly when it started. He’s leaving office in disgrace—a liar. There’s no spinning this. It has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the character of Joe Biden.”

“You guys can spend all day long trying to spin this, that this is Donald Trump’s fault... These people are liars. ‘Inflation is transitory. Afghanistan, it’s a success. The border is secure. Robert Hur is a liar. The videos are cheap fakes. Biden has a cold. He’ll never drop out. Oh, I’ll never pardon Hunter.’ It’s all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this.”

“Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre—how many minutes of tape do we have of both of these people telling the American people this will not happen?... If Karine Jean-Pierre had an ounce of self-respect, she’d get off the plane in Africa today where they’re going so he can avoid the press and resign.”

#6 - CNN ADMITTED Biden pardoned Hunter for ALL crimes for the past 11 years out of fear that his family would be investigated by the Trump administration

“But there was a worry [about] future prosecutions or future the potential of what the incoming Trump Justice Department could do. So that, of course, is fretted in all of this as well.”

Credit: https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1863407436306014431

#5 - Special Counsel Rejects Hunter Biden’s Pardon, Files Scathing Rebuke in Court

#4 - Former CNN Lefty Crank John Harwood Gets Embarrassing Community Note on 𝕏

#3 - Liberal Pollster Loses His Mind Over Hunter Biden Pardon

#2 - John Bolton Unhappy with Trump’s Kash Patel Pick, JD Vance Responds with Fire

#1 - A congressional subcommittee concluded its two-year investigation on the coronavirus pandemic today, finding that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab in Wuhan, China and that social distancing and masking were not backed with scientific data.

"During closed-door testimony, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci testified that the guidance ‘sort of just appeared,’" the report states.

The subcommittee also found "no conclusive evidence" that wearing masks protected Americans from COVID-19.

Read More: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/covid-most-likely-leaked-from-wuhan-lab-social-distancing-not-based-science-select-committee-finds

