Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.
And while they were doing so, the propagandists told you ivermectin was a “dangerous horse dewormer.”
Well, it just so turns out that a new study published by the Journal of Infection has found that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated with ivermectin recovered quicker than those who didn’t.
Specifically, the median recovery time was two days faster for those who took ivermectin.
The study also found that a smaller percentage of ivermectin recipients (1.6%) were hospitalized or died compared to 4% in the comparison group.
That’s a stunning 60% reduction in hospitalization and death, far more promising than anything the so-called COVID vaccines delivered.
So, why did world governments vilify ivermectin? Because the COVID shots forced upon the world would not be able to exist if ivermectin was shown to be effective.
The Emergency Use Authorization states:
“For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”
So, they had to smear and discredit ivermectin.
And in doing so, critical care physician Dr. Pierre Kory says, “That has caused millions of people to die around the world.”
Click here to read more about the ivermectin study.
I was a multi-disciplined Pharmacist for 20 years. (Nuclear, Hospital, Veterinary, and Retail practices) During that time, I had a lot of experience dispensing both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine without seeing any significant issues in my patients. Both drugs have been used successfully for years without issues. When the event of 2020 rolled around and both were villainized as possible treatments for the malady, I knew immediately that something was not right--the public was being corralled into thinking that there was only one "cure" and that was the injection. This raised a huge red flag, because there is NEVER only one way to do or treat anything. When Remdesivir was introduced as the only injectable treatment in hospital settings, a drug that had caused 50% organ failure in Ebola patients, there was a feeling that all of this was not about health, but about reducing the population. In my opinion, it was one of the greatest crimes ever committed on humanity.
Why did all the governments and their staff insist in lock step that Vitamin D was of no use in protecting our health during the COVID event? Why is there an increase in VITAMIN D deficiency across the world? Why is there an increase in the con trailing across the whole world? Who is chemtrailing the de liberate pollution over us all? Who is reducing the sunshine? What industry benefits from our reduced health and happiness? Vitamin D has been shown in a US Veterans Study to reduce Suicide and depression by 45%
THEY WANT TO MAKE US ALL SICK and VULNERABLE.
The ivermectin narrative only confirms this plan.
Canadian Dr. Chris Shoemaker truth defender
Transcript to Tweet/X link below
“The important thing to realize is that North American science spent 15 years figuring out what to do with the next covid. It was back in 2002 and 2003, the original SARS-CoV-1 occurred and so all sorts of experiments went on to determine what would be a useful response were something similar was to occur. The research was all done by 2015 and 2016. DARPA, the American research arm of the US military, it specifically knew, and specifically recommended, and passed the information on to the CDC that IVERMECTIN in particular, was the absolute number one product to be used in the event of a corona virus pandemic.
It was fully known that Ivermectin and certainly Hydroxychloroquine as well, were highly anti-viral and immune modulatory, and those 2 things were key to modulate the immune response, plus to be anti-viral as well. Those elements were both totally proven in vitro and in vivo with animals, so it was known and of course we knew it was completely ‘safe’ for humans b/c these medications have been used for 35-40 years ‘in’ humans. That’s what was sitting there ready to be used at the next pandemic.”
