Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.

And while they were doing so, the propagandists told you ivermectin was a “dangerous horse dewormer.”

Well, it just so turns out that a new study published by the Journal of Infection has found that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated with ivermectin recovered quicker than those who didn’t.

Specifically, the median recovery time was two days faster for those who took ivermectin.

The study also found that a smaller percentage of ivermectin recipients (1.6%) were hospitalized or died compared to 4% in the comparison group.

That’s a stunning 60% reduction in hospitalization and death, far more promising than anything the so-called COVID vaccines delivered.

So, why did world governments vilify ivermectin? Because the COVID shots forced upon the world would not be able to exist if ivermectin was shown to be effective.

The Emergency Use Authorization states:

“For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”

So, they had to smear and discredit ivermectin.

And in doing so, critical care physician Dr. Pierre Kory says, “That has caused millions of people to die around the world.”

Click here to read more about the ivermectin study.

Leave a comment

Related Stories:

Ivermectin: The Untold Story of a ‘Miracle Drug’

Can Ivermectin Treat Cancer? – 9 Papers Reviewed

6 Secrets of Ivermectin: The Medication That Keeps on Giving

Share