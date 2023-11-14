OB-GYN Drops Alarming Miscarriage Data Before Congress: “I’ve Never Seen This Before”

Originally Published on Vigilant News

“I’ve never seen this before,” testified Dr. Kimberly Biss, an OB-GYN who has been involved in 8,000 pregnancies, before Congress in the “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing Monday.

“How many of your patients or pregnant women that you know of experience miscarriages after taking the COVID-19 vaccines — or injections?” asked representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Dr. Biss first explained that the vaccination rate among her patient population was about 60% and that most of the patients received three injections. “Very few received four or more.”

“What’s concerning,” detailed Dr. Biss, “is the majority of the patients received their injections in 2021 and early 2022. However, we’re still seeing lingering effects.”

The Data

Last year, Dr. Biss reached out to Dr. Jessica Rose, an accomplished applied mathematician, and shared her practice’s data for Dr. Rose to conduct an in-depth analysis, which she summarized in a Substack publication. This is what Dr. Rose found:

Figure i: New patients versus miscarriages for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The above chart shows the number of miscarriages (orange) compared to the number of new patients (blue) that Dr. Biss received for each particular year. Dr. Biss testified before Congress that her miscarriage rate in 2020 was about 4%. That number doubled in 2021 to approximately 7 to 8%. Alarmingly, the miscarriage rate doubled again in 2022, all the way up to a staggering 15%.

Figure ii: Comparison of miscarriage rates from new patients for 2020 through 2022.

Miscarriage Rate vs. Historical Context

“What’s quoted in my obstetric textbook and in some articles is that a normal miscarriage rate is 13% to 15%. I’ve never seen that clinically,” attested Dr. Biss. She shared a comprehensive study performed by Naert and colleagues, which found the average miscarriage rate to be 5.39%. “And even that’s a little high,” remarked Dr. Biss. The miscarriage rate in her practice was only 4% for the year 2020.

“I’ve Never Seen This Before”

Dr. Biss detailed certain time periods when the miscarriage rates were horrifically high:

“We peaked in November of that year (2021) for some reason. That’s actually when a non-clinical staff member came up to me and said, ‘Dr. Biss, do you realize we’ve had eight miscarriages this month?’ — which, in a practice that delivers 20 to 25 patients, that’s a huge number (exceeds 30%).”

“I will tell you in December (2022),” she continued, “I’ve never seen this before.” We had 41 newly registered patients; 13 of them lost their babies. So that’s [31.7%] right there.”

“And then in January and February of 2023, it still remained high — didn’t normalize until June of this year, then went up a little bit and came down in September.”

The Problem Determining the Vaccine Link

“You (Marjorie Taylor Greene) asked how many patients had the vaccine and then lost their babies. That’s hard to determine,” stated Dr. Biss. “I can tell you 60% of my patients got vaccinated.”

“But the problem is,” she continued, “if they’re brand new to the practice, I haven’t seen them yet because I’m the only person in my practice [who] asks every patient, ‘Have you gotten a vaccine?’ ‘How many?’ ‘Which brand?’ ‘When?’ ‘Have you had COVID?’ ‘How many times?’ Because whether we like it or not, that’s part of your medical history now. I’m the only one [who] asks those questions.”

Dr. Biss detailed that if a woman miscarries and you ask them, “Well, did you get an injection?” you may come across as accusatory to that person. “You don’t want to ever make a woman feel like she caused her baby to not be born,” Dr. Biss commented. “So it’s hard to get the exact data in all those patients.”

The full “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing is available to watch via the video below:

