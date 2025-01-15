Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi just delivered a masterful performance in her bid for US Attorney General.

Democrats threw everything they had at her, but Bondi effortlessly deflected their attacks, leaving them looking like fools.

One senator was triggered when Bondi refused to deny the irregularities she witnessed during the 2020 US Presidential election.

She explained, “I was on the ground in Pennsylvania, and I saw many things there… And I saw so much. No one from either side of the aisle should want there to be any issues with election integrity in our country. We should all want our elections to be free and fair, and the rules and the laws to be followed.”

This response angered Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who clearly didn’t get the answer he was hoping for.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) humiliated himself by asking if Bondi would weaponize the Justice Department against her political opponents.

In an easy layup for Bondi, she swiftly flipped the script, exposing how Democrats had already done just that against Trump.

SHELDON WHITEHOUSE: “And it would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime. It’s a prosecutor’s job to start with a crime and look for a name.”

BONDI: “Correct, Senator. I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we have seen the last four years and what’s been happening to Donald Trump. They targeted Donald Trump. They went after him, actually, starting back in 2016. They targeted his campaign. They have launched countless investigations against him. That will not be the case if I am attorney general. I will not politicize that office. I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation. Justice will be administered evenhandedly throughout this country.”

Continuing the trend of exposing Democrats for weaponizing the Justice Department, Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) lit them up, comparing their efforts to the tactics used by governments of third-world countries.

“This is America. That had never happened before in America. That’s the sort of thing that happens in a country whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat.”

In a moment of comedic relief, Senator Kennedy delivered a savage roast of cryptocurrency criminal Sam Bankman-Fried, emphasizing the Justice Department’s role in locking up bad guys.

With his signature delivery, he had Bondi laughing out loud by the end.

“He would go to meetings with serious people like Bill Clinton, like Tony Blair, looking like a slob. Looking like a fourth runner-up in a John Belushi look-alike contest. And he thought it was cute.”

Tensions peaked when Pam Bondi got into a heated exchange with the Democrats’ agitator-in-chief, Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), face-to-face.

While Hirono repeatedly interrupted, Bondi kept her cool and made Hirono look like a fool when she pointed out that Hirono was the only senator who refused to speak with her before the hearing.

HIRONO: “I ask you this. If President-Elect Trump asks, suggests, or hints that you, as Attorney General, should investigate one of his perceived political enemies, would you do so?”

BONDI: “Senator Hirono, I wish you had met with me. Had you met with me, we could have discussed many things and gotten to know—”

HIRONO: “I am speaking to you now. Could you respond to the question?”

BONDI: “Yeah, you were the only one who refused to meet with me, Senator.”

One Democratic senator resorted to “toxic masculinity”—a cardinal sin on the left—by repeatedly talking over Bondi and mansplaining his partisan talking points.

But Bondi wasn’t having it. She clapped back at Senator Alex Padilla (D-California), leaving him looking like a complete ass.

PADILLA: “Will you now retract your previous statements that Trump won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election, yes or no?”

BONDI: “Senator, I traveled to Pennsylvania, and let me tell you what I saw firsthand.”

PADILLA: “Yes or no? You’re not answering my question. Many of the President-Elect’s inner circle continue to spread the big lie about the 2020 election.”

BONDI: “May I speak?… I’m not gonna be bullied by you, Senator Padilla.”

PADILLA: (Keeps talking over Bondi)

BONDI: “I guess you don't want to hear my answer about Pennsylvania.”

The confirmation hearing was going so badly for Democrats that Senator Adam Schiff (D-California) dropped all attempts at professionalism as soon as Bondi began answering his question about the 2020 election.

Schiff repeatedly interrupted and talked over Bondi (again, it’s a sin for Democrats to do this to a woman), which made him look like a complete child who just wants to cover his ears and say, “I’m not listening.”

SCHIFF: “Was there massive fraud affecting the result of the 2020 election? Yes or no?”

BONDI: “Senator, I’m glad you asked that question. If you’ll let me answer what I saw in Pennsylvania—”

SCHIFF: “No, I asked a simple question about massive fraud. I can only tell you what I saw. I know you want to answer a different question, but my question is, can you tell us whether there was massive fraud affecting the results of the 2020 election? Yes or no? Was there or was there?”

BONDI: “Let me tell you what I saw when I went—”

SCHIFF: “That’s not my question. So you can’t answer that question. You can’t speak that even easy truth to us, let alone to the president. So let me ask you a different question.”

Near the end of the hearing, after Bondi masterfully fended off a wave of attacks from Democratic leaders, Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) looked at her in awe and said, “One need not be clairvoyant to see that you’re going to be confirmed.”

First, Hegseth, now Bondi, have delivered stellar performances. If this trend continues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard confirmed by the Senate.

And in case you missed it, check out the highlights from Pete Hegseth’s hearing yesterday. Chances are he’ll be confirmed.