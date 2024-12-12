#10 - Pfizer Accused of HIDING Deaths in COVID Vaccine Trials

Damning new allegations have surfaced from researchers at DailyClout who analyzed Pfizer’s clinical trial data.

Anesthetist Dr. Jayanthi Kunadhasan and others claim Pfizer concealed the death of a Kansas trial participant who passed away 41 days after receiving her second dose of the vaccine.

The participant’s death, along with other serious adverse events, was allegedly excluded from critical FDA discussions leading to the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization.

Additionally, it was discovered that the death reporting rate in the placebo group was 80% (4 out of 5), while it was only 33% (2 out of 6) in the vaccinated group.

This discrepancy raises a critical question: Was Pfizer deliberately HIDING deaths to make its vaccine appear safer than it actually is?

In a scathing rebuke, cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra reacted to the allegations against Pfizer, stating:

“Pfizer covered up vaccine deaths, research team alleges. This is exactly why I coined the term ‘psychopathic determinants of health.’ Evidence points towards a crime against humanity by a psychopathic entity…”

Read the full report from DailyClout.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - NY Mayor Eric Adams stuns a room full of liberal reporters with a blunt reality check about open borders and their link to sex trafficking.

“We have 500,000 children who had sponsors in this country that we can’t find. We can’t find them. We don’t know if they’re doing child labor. We don’t know if they’re doing sex crimes. We don’t know if they’re being exploited.” “500,000 children,” he reiterated. “We don’t know where they are right now in this country.”

#8 - John Fetterman slams legal cases against Trump and Hunter Biden in first Truth Social post.

“Cases were both bullsh*t.”

The lawmaker’s post read, “My first truth. The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls—, and pardons are appropriate. Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division.”

Read More: https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/media/fetterman-slams-legal-cases-against-trump-hunter-biden-in-first-truth-social-post/

#7 - Rep. Thomas Massie believes the US government orchestrated—or at the very least facilitated—regime change in Syria.

“The timing is definitely not a mistake.”

Massie pointed out how dozens of jets and helicopters were conveniently bombed by Israel the same week that regime change occurred in Syria.

“Basically, what these terrorists couldn’t do, other people in the Middle East hurried up and did here in this last week to make sure that Assad didn’t have the typical resources that a government would have to respond to these threats,” Massie explained.

“It’s clear as day to me [that the US was involved],” Massie concluded. “And whether it was led by the United States or whether we just encouraged it, the timing is definitely not a mistake. When you find a turtle on a fence post, it didn’t get there by accident.”

“Remember, Tulsi Gabbard was in Congress, and she and I collaborated on a lot of these efforts to stop the U.S. meddling in Syria. And now she’s been named as the head of DNI. Well, I think that was the signal to the Deep State to go in for the kill and get this over with because Trump and some of his nominees… are not going to carry on the policies of Obama and the Deep State,” Massie said.

#6 - CNN gets brutalized for pushing a “fake” story about Syria.

CNN’s Lauren Cone reported, “A remarkable moment as CNN's Clarissa Ward and her team find a Syrian prisoner left behind in a secret prison, alone and unaware the Assad regime was no more.”

However, she was not ready for these comments:

“This is the worst propaganda I've ever seen. Low even for you guys.” (@GuntherEagleman)

“This is why your network is losing to the Food Network. Fake garbage like this. How about going to NC and covering how the flood victims are being shafted by our own government.” (@Shawn_Farash)

“Why is the cell so clean? How did he not hear the guard shooting the lock on the door? Why did he look so "fresh" when he stood up? How did he not die after going four days without water? I have so many questions. This was definitely staged.” (@CilComLFC)

#5 - Biden Regime Quietly Extends ‘Emergency Declaration’ to Shield Big Pharma and COVID Vaccine Makers From Liability Until 2029

#4 - The government now admits that the FBI had 26 Confidential Human Sources present at the Capitol on January 6th.

Most of them committed crimes, yet not a single one has been charged, including three who entered the Capitol Building themselves.

Video: https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1867270529486578068

#3 - Cooking Oils Linked to Surge in Colon Cancer Rates, Doctors Warn

#2 - Kash Patel claims ex-CIA Director Gina Haspel paid CIA agents to mislead the public on the origins of COVID-19.

“Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off … to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there.”

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1867191997871841365

#1 - 'USA' Chants Roar As Trump Rings NYSE Bell After Being Named TIME 'Person Of The Year'

Donald Trump has been crowned TIME magazine's Person of the Year after reclaiming the presidency, marking him as only the second U.S. president in history to serve non-consecutive terms. The announcement came on Thursday, placing Trump at the pinnacle of a contentious list of global influencers.

Trump’s victory lap included ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, where chants of "USA' broke out...

Trump is the first president to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan.

Read More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-named-time-person-year-stunning-political-comeback

BONUS #1 - Lawsuit and Accusations of Rape Against Newsmax Host Ed Henry Unravel After So-Called Victim’s Kinky Sexts Revealed

This case illustrates why we must uphold the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

⚠️ Warning: Explicit Content

BONUS #2 - Moscow Threatens REVENGE After Ukraine Strikes Russia with 6 US-Made Ballistic Missiles

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Medication You Never Heard of

BONUS #4 - Ex-Secret Service Agent Warns of Major Attack on Trump Before Inauguration

BONUS #5 - The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis

In other news, a journalist has obtained a copy of a hidden report from Pfizer, and the data is not looking good. It’s no wonder why they don’t want you to see this:

