It seems that the tide is finally turning as a mainstream outlet from Australia is now giving a voice to the vaccine-injured. Jackie Stricker-Phelps, the partner of former Australian Medical Association President Professor Kerryn Phelps, shared her harrowing experience with 7News Australia, revealing that the Pfizer shot “ruined” her life and that she won't be taking a vaccine again.

In fact, she said, “I wouldn't go near them [vaccines] with a ten-foot barge pole.”

Jackie didn't stop there. She detailed a series of devastating side effects that have left her life in shambles:

• “Within five minutes, my head nearly blew off my body.”

• "My face went bright red"

• "My vision was impaired"

• "I couldn't hear"

• "My feet went numb"

• "My hands went numb"

• "I had paresthesia all over my body"

• "My hair started falling out"

• "I could hardly walk"

• "Neurological, rheumatological" problems

• "I've had to have a chairlift put into my house because I can't walk up and down stairs anymore."

Jackie’s testimony was not only powerful but also a turning point. On a mainstream media platform, public health "experts" present in the studio had to bear witness to the devastating side effects of the shots they promoted.

Jackie, who had previously suffered from anaphylaxis to foods, was extremely cautious and went to the hospital for the vaccine, fearing a severe reaction. Unfortunately, her fears were realized in the most alarming way possible.

Click here to watch the full segment from 7News Australia.

