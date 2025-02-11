On Monday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow mocked Tulsi Gabbard, claiming a Lieutenant Colonel becoming Director of National Intelligence is as absurd as her playing defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Throwing up her hands with a smirk, Maddow scoffed, “All Republicans in the Senate voted tonight to advance the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence. It’s like saying that I could be a defensive lineman on the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure.”

For the record, not only is Tulsi an active Army Reserve Lt. Colonel, but she was a congresswoman for eight years and served on committees dealing with foreign affairs, homeland security, and the armed services. Meanwhile, Maddow thinks she’s qualified to mock someone with actual military and government experience.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-California) jumped in on the smear attacks in a desperate attempt to block Gabbard’s DNI confirmation, which is set for a vote on Tuesday. He claimed Gabbard is basically “Putin’s girl,” adding, “It’s hard to imagine someone more disqualified from running those [intelligence] agencies.”

“She’s pushed out Russian propaganda about U.S. Biolabs in Ukraine, one of the pretexts that Russia wanted to use for its invasion, to the point where RT, Russia Today, this propaganda outfit, is praising her to the degree that advisers close to Putin refer to her as ‘our girl.’ An interesting diminutive for someone who might be leading U.S. intelligence agencies.”

Instead of debating Gabbard’s record, Maddow and Schiff resorted to mockery and baseless Russia hysteria—because that’s all they’ve got. The truth is they don’t fear that Tulsi Gabbard is unqualified. They fear that she is going to reform the intelligence agencies they’ve spent years corrupting to serve their political interest and control narratives. That’s why they’re panicking.

And the more they try to smear Gabbard as “unqualified” or a “Putin asset,” the more you can be assured that she is the right person for the job.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / LMMedia

