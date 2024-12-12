On the Redacted podcast with Clayton Morris, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) dropped an explosive claim, revealing that he believes the US government orchestrated—or at the very least facilitated—regime change in Syria.

“The timing is definitely not a mistake,” he asserted.

Massie pointed out how dozens of jets and helicopters were conveniently bombed by Israel the same week that regime change occurred in Syria.

He explained, “Basically, what these terrorists couldn’t do, other people in the Middle East hurried up and did here in this last week to make sure that Assad didn’t have the typical resources that a government would have to respond to these threats.”

WATCH:

“It’s clear as day to me [that the US was involved],” Massie concluded. “And whether it was led by the United States or whether we just encouraged it, the timing is definitely not a mistake. When you find a turtle on a fence post, it didn’t get there by accident.”

“Remember, Tulsi Gabbard was in Congress, and she and I collaborated on a lot of these efforts to stop the U.S. meddling in Syria. And now she’s been named as the head of DNI. Well, I think that was the signal to the Deep State to go in for the kill and get this over with because Trump and some of his nominees… are not going to carry on the policies of Obama and the Deep State,” Massie said.

Watch the full conversation:

