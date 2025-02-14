Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle, acting HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced plans to launch a vaccine injury reporting system that actually works in an effort to overhaul or completely replace the flawed VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).
Kennedy cited a past CDC study showing that VAERS only captures less than 1% of vaccine injuries.
“That’s inexcusable,” Kennedy said, vowing to fix it “right away.”
WATCH:
LAURA INGRAHAM: “Do you think the COVID vaccine was safe? And the boosters were safe? A lot of people talk about adverse effects.”
RFK JR: “We don’t have good data on it, and that is a crime. The fact that we don’t have a surveillance system that actually works.
“In 2010, the CDC had a surveillance system called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and it’s supposed to pick up injuries. But the CDC did a study of that system in 2010, and that study said, and this is a published study by the CDC, that it captures less than 1% of vaccine injuries. That’s inexcusable.
“Congress and the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, have repeatedly ordered the CDC to put together a better vaccine reporting system. And we will do that right away.”
According to Dr. McCullough, as of February 2025, the CDC is recognizing 19,148 covid "vaccine" related deaths. Using an accepted under-reporting factor of (30), that translates to 560,000 deaths. Since less than 1% of adverse events are actually reported to the system, you could easily triple that number. Additionally, 1150 died in the vaccine centers & 1200 died the next day. The real numbers are likely astronomical.
