During a live stream on Wednesday with Nicole Shanahan, Ian Carroll, and others, independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. cut to the heart of what the censor czars truly fear. While they claim to combat “misinformation,” Kennedy exposed their real fear in a way few have ever described so powerfully.

“Let’s get this straight: The government is not stealing your tongue and/or Donald Trump’s tongue or Elon Musk’s tongue because they’re scared that he’s going to tell lies.” Kennedy said. “They’re stealing his tongue because they don’t want him to tell the truth.”

“That’s what they’re scared of. They’re terrified of the truth. They’re not terrified of lies... It’s the truth they don’t want you to hear,” Kennedy continued.

“Anytime you hear somebody saying misinformation is scary, you are being subject to a psyop because misinformation is not scary. It’s just something we have to deal with,” Kennedy explained.

“There’s a lot more [misinformation] out there now, but people know it. People know that the Internet can’t be believed—that they have to read it critically. And that is the skill we need to teach people, not to pretend that there’s some neutral arbiter out there who is going to protect us from bad information. That neutral arbiter is going to turn evil, Darth Vader, immediately. The second you give somebody power to regulate what we hear and what we don’t hear, they’re turning into Darth Vader.”

