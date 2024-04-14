Independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. recently shared some more striking insights while on the campaign trail in Iowa.

Taking aim at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Kennedy revealed how the mega-corporation profits from people’s sickness on multiple levels.

The money-making scheme goes as follows:

60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease. Who does that benefit? Big Pharma.

Who owns portions of all major pharmaceutical companies? The answer: BlackRock.

It goes even deeper.

People are sick because they’re eating processed foods with ingredients that are banned in European countries.

Who owns portions of all major processed food companies? The answer is BlackRock.

And who is one of the biggest donors to both the Republican and Democratic parties? Once again, the answer is BlackRock.

Kennedy says both parties are “not allowed to solve” the chronic disease epidemic.

Why?

“Because there are people making money on that problem who are giving them money.”

Watch the full video below:

