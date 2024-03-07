RFK Jr. Exposes NATO as a Money Laundering Scheme for BlackRock

Here’s something the TV isn’t telling you.

Robert Kennedy Jr. reports that whenever a nation joins NATO, it has to conform its weapon purchases to NATO standards.

This is described as the “trap market” because conforming to NATO standards means buying your weapons from Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

And when you look into who owns all of those military contractors, “All of those companies are owned by BlackRock.”

Full Interview:

