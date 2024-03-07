48

RFK Jr. Exposes NATO as a Money Laundering Scheme for BlackRock

The Vigilant Fox
Mar 07, 2024
48
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Here’s something the TV isn’t telling you.

Robert Kennedy Jr. reports that whenever a nation joins NATO, it has to conform its weapon purchases to NATO standards.

This is described as the “trap market” because conforming to NATO standards means buying your weapons from Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

And when you look into who owns all of those military contractors, “All of those companies are owned by BlackRock.”

Full Interview:

Leave a comment

Catch up on the latest stories from Vigilant News:

Pro Boxer Says He Watched Bohemian Grove ‘Elites’ Rape Children in the Woods

New Problem Emerges for the COVID Vaccinated

7 Signs You’re Missing Key Nutrients — And How to Fix It

Popular Acne Products Found to Contain Cancer-Causing Chemical

Caught on Tape: RFK Jr. Reveals CIA’s Dark Role in Ukraine

New Problem for Joe Biden

COVID Vaccine Manufacturers Hit By New Bombshell

Strange Connections Continue to Emerge Surrounding Fani Willis

The Complete Guide to Stay Safe, Healthy, and Vaccine Free

Share

Vigilant News

Writer, video clipper, and pro-freedom citizen journalist with 12 years of healthcare experience. Tyranny is not possible without compliance.
By The Vigilant Fox
48 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
4:42
4:42
Baltimore Bridge Collapse a ‘Well-Planned Strategic Attack’ on America’s Supply Chain: Lara Logan
  
The Vigilant Fox
4:30
4:30
RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Calls for Chronic Disease Investigation
  
The Vigilant Fox
4:53
4:53
RFK Jr. Officially Announces Nicole Shanahan as His VP Running Mate
  
The Vigilant Fox
3:29
3:29
Tucker Carlson Asks: How Are Politicians So Rich?
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:04:04
1:04:04
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 15
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:04:04
1:04:04
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 15
  
The Vigilant Fox
1:46
1:46
Bill Maher SNAPS on Govt and Social Media Companies for Shutting Down COVID Debate
  
The Vigilant Fox
2:38
2:38
5 Toxic Foods You Should Cut Out of Your Diet Right Now
  
The Vigilant Fox