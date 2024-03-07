Here’s something the TV isn’t telling you.
Robert Kennedy Jr. reports that whenever a nation joins NATO, it has to conform its weapon purchases to NATO standards.
This is described as the “trap market” because conforming to NATO standards means buying your weapons from Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.
And when you look into who owns all of those military contractors, “All of those companies are owned by BlackRock.”
Full Interview:
Catch up on the latest stories from Vigilant News:
Pro Boxer Says He Watched Bohemian Grove ‘Elites’ Rape Children in the Woods
New Problem Emerges for the COVID Vaccinated
7 Signs You’re Missing Key Nutrients — And How to Fix It
Popular Acne Products Found to Contain Cancer-Causing Chemical
Caught on Tape: RFK Jr. Reveals CIA’s Dark Role in Ukraine
COVID Vaccine Manufacturers Hit By New Bombshell
Strange Connections Continue to Emerge Surrounding Fani Willis
RFK Jr. Exposes NATO as a Money Laundering Scheme for BlackRock