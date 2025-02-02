#10 - Senators who took the most Big Pharma cash were the most hostile to RFK Jr. in his confirmation hearing.

This was revealed by

, who compiled the data from

Bernie Sanders, for instance, took nearly $2 million in donations from the pharmaceutical industry over his career. Furthermore, when you account for contributions he has taken from the medical industry as a whole, it jumps up to a whopping $23 million.

Many found it odd that Sanders railed so hard against Kennedy’s former nonprofit organization, Children’s Health Defense, for selling unvaxxed onesies for $26.

But once you realize how much money he took from the medical-industrial complex, it makes a lot more sense.

Elizabeth Warren also took issue with Kennedy, trying to strong-arm him never to sue pharma again.

Turns out she took a lot of money from Big Pharma—over $1.2 million—part of a whopping $10 million from the medical industry in total.

As you go down the list, nearly every senator who gave RFK Jr. a hard time during the hearing was a beneficiary of major pharma bucks.

They questioned RFK Jr. all day on measles but never expressed interest in obesity, diabetes, or heart disease.

It’s obvious that Big Pharma is terrified of RFK Jr. becoming HHS Secretary. And so are the senators who enjoy the money they receive in donations from the corrupt industry.

This revelation is so embarrassing that reports suggest that some senators who were hesitant to confirm RFK Jr. are now willing to do so just to distance themselves from the rest of the Big Pharma shills.

Watch as Maria Zeee discusses the full story with guest Larry Sharpe.

