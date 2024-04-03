Independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. flipped the script on NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday after the former CNN anchor painted him as a “conspiracy theorist” live on air.

“A lot of the write-ups are playing to your biggest weakness, which is that you spout a lot of conspiracy. Think whether it's deep state, whether it's 9/11, whether it's vaccines, you are painted with that brush. And I know you and the campaign think that this is water under the bridge. We've already addressed it. But I think that you should greatly rethink going there because all those write-ups today called you a conspiracist. And I think that there are a lot of people in this country [who] want another choice, but they're not going to vote for a conspiracist,” Cuomo said.

“Tell me a theory that you think I got wrong,” Kennedy responded. “Show me facts. I don't say things unless I have a factual basis.”

Kennedy then listed a series of so-called “conspiracy theories” that ended up being true.

1.) Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a claim that has been validated through three jury trials and a $13 billion settlement with Monsanto.

2.) COVID-19 vaccines would not prevent transmission, which is now generally accepted.

3.) “I said that COVID lockdowns were going to be very, very harmful to children, particularly. They would damage our economy, and they would not prevent the spread of a respiratory virus.

4.) “I said the masks were not going to work to prevent the spread of the disease and that they would probably do more harm than good. And now everybody agrees with that.”

5.) Social distancing wasn’t science-based, a claim that Fauci has acknowledged is true.

“I’ve been around long enough that I question everything that the government tells me,” remarked Kennedy. “And I think people who don’t question what the government tells them are not paying attention.”

Watch the full video below:

