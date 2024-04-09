RFK Jr. Leaves Chris Cuomo Speechless for 2 Minutes Straight

Independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. appeared on NewsNation Monday evening and dropped a shocking truth live on air that everyone needed to hear.

“Our whole country has just had a big medical experiment for three years performed on them.”

Surprisingly, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo nodded when Kennedy made this statement.

Kennedy reveals that he is actively performing a massive experiment himself, and that experiment is “telling the truth to people.”

“Today, 90% of Americans believe the government lies virtually every day. And if you don’t believe that, then you’re not paying attention,” Kennedy said.

“The journalists, the press, is no longer doing its job of questioning the president, maintaining that posture of eternal and fierce skepticism. They’ve become, instead, amplifiers for all the lies that the government tells us. And you look at this polarization, and it’s driven so much because people no longer have faith in any of the institutions of our country.”

Kennedy continued. “The press, the regulatory agencies, the Congress, the president. They [the public] think everybody lies to them. And I think if we’re going to bring people together and end this toxic polarization, we’ve got to give people, restore people’s faith in our government. And if I’m in there, I’m going to tell the truth to people. And that’s what I’m trying to do now.”

Watch the full video:

