RFK Jr. Officially Announces Nicole Shanahan as His VP Running Mate

Here’s how Kennedy describes her:

• “I’m bringing on someone with a deep inside knowledge about how big tech uses AI to manipulate the public.”

• “I also wanted a vice president who shares my indignation about the participation of Big Tech as a partner in the censorship and their surveillance and the information warfare that our government is currently waging against the American people.”

• “She understands that the health of every American is a national security issue and a national security risk.”

• “My vice president is an avid surfer who attended school on a softball scholarship.”

• “I wanted someone who was battle-tested, able to withstand criticism and the controversy and all the defamations and slanders and perjuries that are thrown against anyone who embarks on a presidential campaign.”

• “I wanted an advocate who has seen corruption of our regulatory agencies firsthand, who shares my indignation about the way it allows regulated industries to commoditize our food, our wildlife, and our children.”

• “I wanted someone with a spiritual dimension and compassion and idealism, and above all, a deep love for the United States of America.”