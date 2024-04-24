Independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. stirred up an eye-opening conversation on the Glenn Beck Podcast that will surely never make its rounds in the mainstream media.

The topic: What’s really behind the catastrophic increase in mass shootings in the United States?

According to Kennedy, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is “not allowed to look for the answer to that question” — nor is the NIH allowed to investigate the cause of peanut allergies, the autism epidemic, et cetera.

Now, why would the NIH be “not allowed” to seek answers to these very important questions?

According to Kennedy, it’s “because they’re frightened that there’s a big shot, a big food processor, Big Ag, Big Pharma that is going to be angry at them with the answer. So, they simply won’t do it.”

Kennedy told Beck that Switzerland, a country with a considerable rate of gun ownership, had its last mass shooting 21 years ago. This is a stark contrast to the alarming statistic that mass shootings occur in the United States “every 21 hours.”

“Something Happened”

Kennedy suggested that “something happened” around the time of the infamous Columbine High School mass shooting in 1999.

That something, he suspects, is the use of SSRI antidepressants.

When Columbine happened, the families of the victims sued the maker of Luvox, the SSRI antidepressant that Eric Harris, one of the shooters, was prescribed at the time of the shooting.

Kennedy said, “When Columbine happened, [families of the victims] sued [Luvox]. And there are SSRIs. I’ve talked about this. I’m not saying this is the answer. [I’m] saying it’s something that we should look at—that SSRIs have black box labels and benzos that say, ‘known to cause suicidal and homicidal behavior.’ It says that.”

What’s Not Causing Mass Shootings

While Kennedy did not definitively say that SSRIs are causing mass shootings, he decisively stated what is not.

“There's a lot of factors. But we should know what it is because one thing we do know: It has nothing to do with the number of guns because there hasn't been any legislation out there that has diminished or increased the number of guns during that period. It's been roughly constant. If you have a scientific mind, which I do, I'm looking for the variables that change during that period, and that's what CDC ought to be doing.”

Beck added that it’s “reasonable to put that [SSRIs] on the table” in discussions about the underlying causes of mass shootings.

“Makes sense to everybody in the world,” Kennedy replied. “Let's figure out why that's happening and then deal with it. Let's make sure we know what the culprit is.”

Watch the full 80-minute conversation below:

