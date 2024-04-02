RFK Jr. Schools CNN With Stunning Argument That Biden Is a ‘Worse Threat to Democracy’ Than Trump

#1 - “President Biden is the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech... 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me.”

#2 - “President Biden is the first president in history to use his power over the Secret Service to deny secret Service protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons.”

#3 - “If you have a government that can silence its opponent, it has license for any atrocity.”

CNN: “You’re saying you could make an argument that President Biden is a worse threat to democracy than Trump?”

KENNEDY: “Absolutely. What president in history has ever tried to censor political opponents?”



