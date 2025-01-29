Robert Kennedy Jr. just endured 3.5 hours of relentless grilling by Senate Democrats—but to their dismay, he responded with poise, deep knowledge, and an undeniable passion for tackling America’s chronic disease crisis.

In his opening statement, he expertly broke down the nation’s health catastrophe, exposing the alarming trends plaguing millions of Americans.

“Today, Americans’ overall health is in grievous condition. Over 70% of adults and a third of children are overweight or obese.”

“Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 1960s. Cancer among young people is rising by 1 or 2% a year. Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer’s, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise, some of them exponentially.”

“The United States has worse health than any other developed nation. Yet we spend more on health care—at least double, and in some cases triple, what other countries spend. Last year, we spent $4.8 trillion, not counting the indirect cost of missed work.”

“A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one. Today, over half of our countrymen and women are chronically ill.”

Things quickly escalated when Dem Senator Mark Warner tried to corner Kennedy into agreeing not to fire current federal health employees. But when Kennedy refused, Warner suffered a complete meltdown.

MARK WARNER: “Will you pledge that you will not fire federal employees who work on food safety, who work on trying to prevent things like Salmonella?”

KENNEDY: “Senator, there are 91,000 employees.”

WARNER: “Will you commit not to fire anyone in the health arena who currently works on protecting Americans from cyberattacks in their healthcare files?”

KENNEDY: “I will commit to not firing anybody who’s doing their job.”

WARNER: “Based on your opinion? Based upon your opinion or your political agenda, or Mr. Trump’s political agenda?”

KENNEDY: “Based upon MY opinion.”

WARNER: “I guess that means a lot of the folks who’ve had any type of views on vaccines will be out of work.”

Kennedy boldly stated during his testimony that Americans do not like the Affordable Care Act before directing a pointed question at the hecklers in the crowd.

“They would prefer to be on private insurance...I would ask any of the Democrats who were chuckling just now: Do you think all that money, that $900 billion that we're sending to Medicaid every year, has made Americans healthy? Do we think it's working for ANYBODY?!”

An incredible thing happened when Kennedy stunned Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) into complete silence by exposing the harsh reality of America’s dire health crisis.

If you watch one moment from the hearing, make it this one.

“President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again... and that is what I’m doing.

“And if we don’t solve that problem, Senator, all of the other disputes we have about who’s paying—whether it’s insurance companies, whether it’s providers, whether it’s HMOs, whether it’s patients or families—all of those are just moving deck chairs around on the Titanic.

“Our ship is sinking. Our 60% increase in Medicaid over the past four years is the biggest budget line now, and it’s growing faster than any other. No other nation in the world has what we have here.

“No other nation has a chronic disease burden like we do. We have the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world. During COVID, we had 16% of the COVID deaths in a country where we only have 4.2% of the world’s population. We had a higher death count than any country in the world.

“And when the CDC was asked why, they said it’s because Americans are the sickest people on earth. The average American who died from COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases. This is an existential threat—economically, to our military, to our health, and to our sense of well-being.

“And it is a priority for President Trump. And that’s why he asked me to run the agency. And if I’m privileged to be confirmed, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

Hilarity ensued when Elizabeth Warren inadvertently made Kennedy look GREAT with the perfect softball question.

WARREN: “You’re not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?”

KENNEDY: “Who, me?”

WARREN: “Yes, you.”

KENNEDY: “Oh, yeah. I’m happy to commit to that.

“I don’t think any of them want to give me money, by the way.”

Warren desperately tried to paint Kennedy as someone who would use his position to enrich himself by suing pharmaceutical companies. But she got a rude awakening when Sen. Mike Crapo pointed out that Kennedy’s potential conflicts of interest had ALREADY been thoroughly scrutinized before the hearing.

Sen. Bernie Sanders erupted and made it clear he wasn’t happy that Kennedy’s former nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, was selling unvaxxed onesies for $26.

“ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES!?” Sanders shouted.

Of all things to get worked up about, this was a wild one.

One senator asked Kennedy if he was a “conspiracy theorist”—to which he replied with the perfect response, listing several “conspiracy theories” that turned out to be true.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) tried to corner Kennedy on Medicaid funding but ended up getting humiliated when Kennedy pointed out something wrong with his question.

LUJAN: “If President Trump asks you to cut Medicaid, will you do it?”

KENNEDY: “Oh, it’s not up to me to cut Medicaid. It would be up to Congress.”

LUJAN: (Laughs nervously) “Mr. Kennedy, you don’t want to answer? I’ll move on.”

As the hearing went on, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) couldn’t hide his admiration, telling Kennedy directly that God has a “divine purpose” for him.

“60% of Americans have a chronic disease. Mr. Kennedy, I believe for such a time as this that you’re not just one of 300 million people. I think that you are the person to lead HHS to make America healthy again. That God has a divine purpose for you. And I look forward to your confirmation in working with you to make America healthy again.”

Kennedy loosened up and started cracking jokes as Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) started stumbling over her own words. This exchange was hilarious.

TINA SMITH: “So do you believe, as you’ve said, that antidepressants cause school shootings?”

KENNEDY: “I don’t think anybody can answer that question… There’s no science on that.”

SMITH: “Well, there is, Senator. Excuse me, Mr. Kennedy.”

KENNEDY: “Thank you for the promotion.”

Who knew that Kennedy was this funny?

When day one of the hearing finally ended, the room erupted in thunderous applause. People shouted, “We love you, Bobby!”, making their support for his confirmation as HHS Secretary loud and clear.

Day two begins before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday at 10:00 AM. It’s clear Americans want RFK Jr. in this role. Now it’s up to politicians to listen and Make America Healthy Again.

