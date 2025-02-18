HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just made a bold pledge that has the entire health establishment on notice: “NOTHING is gonna be off limits” in his investigation into the chronic disease epidemic.

Kennedy named the industries and products that will face the heat, including the childhood vaccine schedule, electromagnetic radiation, glyphosate, other pesticides, ultra-processed foods, artificial food additives, SSRIs and other psychiatric drugs, PFAs, PFOAs, and microplastics.

WATCH:

He also promised to investigate topics once considered untouchable, saying, “Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formally taboo or insufficiently scrutinized.”

“Whatever belief or suspicion I have expressed in the past, I’m willing to subject them all to the scrutiny of unbiased science. That is gonna be our template—unbiased science,” Kennedy continued.

He then issued a call for scientific honesty, suggesting that health agencies had previously abandoned studies to protect powerful interests in the past.

“Let’s use protocols that we all agree on in advance and not alter the outcomes of the studies when they’re halfway through, and that look inconvenient,” Kennedy stated.

This is the investigation Big Pharma and Big Ag have feared for decades. Let’s see who panics first.

