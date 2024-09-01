RFK Jr. Vows to STOP Chemtrail “CRIMES” - Media Blackout

#10 - RFK Jr. vows to stop the “crime” of chemtrails as part of the Trump administration.

Chemtrails have been repeatedly attacked as a crazy “conspiracy theory,” but anyone who has been paying attention knows that our skies have not looked the same for years.

Beautiful blue skies that we enjoyed so much in our childhood have often become hazy, littered with these long white stripes that seem to stay put, then evolve into a monstrous cloud cover that blankets the sky.

This phenomenon has a name. It has many, actually, but the most common tagline given to it is chemtrails, which is short for chemical trails.

Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington has been fighting to expose the “poisoning of our skies” for decades.

He insists, “What we’re seeing in our skies are not condensation trails… they are sprayed particulate trails.”

Watch our exclusive interview to learn the disturbing truth.

SEE MORE REVEALING STORIES BELOW:

#9 - Elon Musk issues a huge warning to Americans after Brazil bans 𝕏.

#8 - Model and former Democrat embarrasses Mark Cuban with one simple question about Kamala Harris.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for weekly news roundups each Sunday.

#7 - Kamala Harris falls apart in train-wreck CNN interview.

#6 - MSNBC host gets exposed by his own words in shocking video.

#5 - Mark Zuckerberg throws Biden-Harris regime under the bus, says COVID censorship was “wrong.”

#4 - Cybersecurity expert Mike Benz reveals why he thinks the US State Department is behind the arrest of Telegram’s CEO.

#3 - Nicole Shanahan drops a brutal ad on Trump Derangement Syndrome.

#2 - RFK Jr. fires off a series of truth bombs in explosive Dr. Phil interview.

#1 - Undercover video exposes the UN’s globalist plan and why they’re “terrified” of Trump.

Share

BONUS #1: Political insider reveals how RFK Jr. shakes up the 2024 election.

(Watch our exclusive interview with Larry Sharpe)

BONUS #2 - Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud to Bill Maher

BONUS #3 - What Trump’s Near-Assassination Reveals

BONUS #4 - Pfizer Launches Bone-Chilling New Plan

BONUS #5 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1. Goldco: https://VNNGold.com

2. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

3. Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/VNN

4. The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout

Leave a comment