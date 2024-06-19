“The system’s rigged,” proclaimed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., channeling the frustration felt by countless Americans during a heated interview with The Young Turk’s Cenk Uygur.

“People know that they don’t own their government anymore ... It’s rigged against them.”

In a searing indictment, Kennedy described the current state as an “oligarchy” engineered to “strip-mine wealth from the American middle class and send it north.”

Join 65K+ subscribers and 960K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.

“We do not have a democracy now because the little guy in this country has absolutely no say in what's happening with his government,” Kennedy asserted. This disenfranchisement, he explained, fuels “the rise in this violence and the polarization, et cetera.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back in his stark portrayal of economic injustice. “It [the system] is rigged to shift money upward. It's like a vacuum cleaner. The Fed and all of these — all of our laws and institutions are designed to strip-mine wealth from the American middle class and send it north.”

He proceeded to issue a reality check on the current situation. “You eliminate the middle class, which we’ve done now, and you have this new oligarchy of billionaires, and you have widespread poverty below. That configuration is too unstable to support democracy sustainably. So we’re going to lose democracy if we don’t have a middle class, and we don’t have one anymore.”

Kennedy’s fiery critique is a message that should resonate with every working and middle-class American. Ironically, the system appears rigged against Kennedy himself, as he finds no voice on CNN’s upcoming debate stage despite meeting the network’s qualifying terms.

Watch the Full Interview:

Share