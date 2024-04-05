Former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele dropped a stunning revelation on the Tucker Carlson Network Thursday.

Steele, who had worked for ESPN for 17 years, revealed that asking uncomfortable questions about the COVID-19 injections was “absolutely not allowed” on the sports network, “and they were never asked on the network.”

In 2021, Steele made headlines for her critical comments regarding ESPN’s and The Walt Disney Company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees. In a podcast appearance on “Uncut with Jay Cutler,” Steele expressed her disagreement with the mandates, stating her belief that such policies infringe on personal freedoms. She said, “I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick, and it’s scary to me in many ways.”

Despite her criticism of the mandate, Steele disclosed that she had decided to get vaccinated, citing her desire to continue doing her job and support her family as the primary reason for her compliance. She remarked, “I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it, and I had until September 30th to get it done, or I’m out.”

The Forbidden Question

Steele revealed to Carlson that she “had to lie a lot about things” that she didn’t agree with while working for ESPN and was forbidden to ask questions that undermined the safety and efficacy of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines. Among the off-limits topics was the question of whether COVID-19 vaccines could be linked to the alarming number of instances of athletes collapsing. “Those questions were absolutely not allowed, and they were never asked on the network.”

