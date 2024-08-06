Playback speed
Secret Service Whistleblowers Describe Butler Trump Rally as a ‘Free-for-All’ Security Nightmare

“According to whistleblowers... it all comes down to the lead site agent.”
The Vigilant Fox
Aug 06, 2024
Nobody was fired. The lead site agent responsible for the Trump security disaster continues to oversee security for political events.

Whistleblowers tell Sen. Josh Hawley that she, the lead site agent, was not enforcing normal security protocols and describe her as “inexperienced and incompetent.”

There was a failure to check IDs at the event, allowing unchecked access to secure areas.

Additionally, Homeland Security agents, many of whom had never worked a rally before, were primarily responsible for security instead of experienced Secret Service agents.

The Secret Service snipers communicated via text message without Wi-Fi, and the Secret Service itself was in a separate command center, far from the action.

According to Sen. Hawley, the Trump team “had concerns about this individual before the Butler rally. Again, when she was assigned to Butler, the campaign was worried. They thought, ‘Uh oh, this has not gone well before.’ And my gosh, it didn't go well that day.”

Catch more of Jesse Watters’ reports on his 𝕏 page.

The Vigilant Fox
