Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25

Shocking New Data Emerges from Singapore

The numbers don't lie.
The Vigilant Fox
Aug 09, 2024
25
Share
Transcript

The most vaxxed country on earth is now facing a population crisis.

Singapore officials have tried to gaslight the public, but the numbers don't lie. Not only are excess deaths skyrocketing, but birth rates are also plummeting.

The cause of this appears to be the infamous COVID-19 “vaccines.”

In 2021, Singapore’s natural population increase (births minus deaths) fell by 13%. By 2022, it plunged even further to 39.4%.

This decline is unprecedented, especially when you consider that the total COVID-19 deaths during this time were relatively low.

But here’s where it gets even more disturbing: Singapore ranked number one globally for excess deaths in mid-2022. Yet, as the numbers began to raise eyebrows, Singapore was suddenly removed from the mortality.watch database.

To make matters worse, a law requiring investigations into deaths linked to medical treatment was quietly removed in 2023—right when people started asking if the vaccines were to blame.

The Ministry of Health claims Singapore has one of the lowest excess death rates globally, but the data shows the exact opposite. Singapore is in trouble, and the government’s narrative doesn’t match reality.

With births in freefall and deaths surging, how much longer can the truth be hidden?

Leave a comment

Read the full breakdown of this data on
Aussie17
’s Substack page:

PharmaFiles by Aussie17
Singapore Officially Releases Annual Birth and Death Report 2023: Post Vax Deaths Continues to Erupt and Stunning Declining Births
Singapore recently released it’s Annual Birth & Death Statistics and let me tell you it’s not looking good…
Read more
21 hours ago · 172 likes · 48 comments · Aussie17
25 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Anti-Woke Hero Becomes the Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History
  The Vigilant Fox
Secret Service Whistleblowers Describe Butler Trump Rally as a ‘Free-for-All’ Security Nightmare
  The Vigilant Fox
Damning Evidence of a Secret Service COVER-UP w/ Brian O’Shea - Media Blackout
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose No to Tell You - Episode 32
  The Vigilant Fox
Elon Musk Vows to Destroy the Woke Mind Virus After Losing His Son to ‘Gender-Affirming Care’
  The Vigilant Fox
Donald Trump Opens Up on the Day He Nearly Lost His Life
  The Vigilant Fox
Tucker Carlson Rocks the Stage with Epic Speech, Earns Standing Ovation
  The Vigilant Fox