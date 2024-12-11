New court filings reveal that Trump’s would-be assassin had 4,000 terabytes of data capacity in his possession. “That’s the equivalent of 16,000 iPhones.”

Ryan Routh was in possession of “at least 18 cell phones, three computers, three tablets, five external storage drives, and an unknown number of online accounts,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters reported.

This raises the question: Why does one person, supposedly acting alone and in financial trouble, need tens of thousands of dollars’ worth (at minimum) of storage space? Something isn’t adding up here.

