Shocking New Details Emerge About Trump’s Would-Be Assassin
Something isn’t adding up here.
New court filings reveal that Trump’s would-be assassin had 4,000 terabytes of data capacity in his possession. “That’s the equivalent of 16,000 iPhones.”
Ryan Routh was in possession of “at least 18 cell phones, three computers, three tablets, five external storage drives, and an unknown number of online accounts,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters reported.
This raises the question: Why does one person, supposedly acting alone and in financial trouble, need tens of thousands of dollars’ worth (at minimum) of storage space? Something isn’t adding up here.
When Routh showed up in Ukraine during his big recruitment drive for foreign fighters, he delivered 120 US military drones to the Ukrainians. Where did he get the money for 120 US military drones? And by the way, our military drone program is run by the CIA.
Where does a part time contractor get the $$$$ to fly all over the world and live in one of the most expensive places - Hawaii?
Duh. He’s not alone.
Just because the public gets lied often, doesn’t mean were stupid.