Whistleblowers tell Senator Josh Hawley that “it’s not even clear Secret Service swept the perimeter before Trump took to the [golf] course.” That’s a massive and inexcusable failure.

But that’s just the beginning of the problems that unfolded. Whistleblowers also revealed that agents were not stationed in known vulnerable spots along the course, which is standard protocol.

These vulnerabilities had been secured many times in the past, making the absence of agents highly suspicious.

Whistleblowers described this oversight as “strange” and “out of protocol.” That explains why Routh was able to hide in a bush for 12 hours, and Trump would be likely dead if it weren’t for the one hero agent who noticed Routh’s rifle sticking out from the bush.

This is a failure on a massive scale, and the American people deserve answers.

