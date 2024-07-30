In episode #2182 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcaster was baffled by how Kamala Harris went from being “the least popular vice president of all time” to a celebrated “hero.”

“Try googling a negative story on her. You won't find one.”

But Rogan didn’t stop there; he took another interesting turn. He asked why the Democratic party is so hellbent on pushing candidates like Kamala Harris when people like Tulsi Gabbard exist.

Join 70K+ Substack readers and 1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

JOE ROGAN: “Well, it just shows you that what they're looking for is not what they say they're looking for.”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Yes.”

JOE ROGAN: “Because she [Tulsi] is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice in a medical unit. So she got to see people blown up by the war. She was a congresswoman for eight years.”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Yeah.”

JOE ROGAN: “She is a person of color. She's everything you want, all those things you want, and you don't want her...”

MICHAEL MALICE: “Because she's not for war.”

JOE ROGAN: “Yes, well, she's also just not willing to play ball. There's a game that's being played, and if you're like, hey, you're not supposed to f—king move the ball. Like, oh, look at this bitch over here. Like, get out of here. You're gonna f—k up our game. It's not real democracy. It's controlled parties.”

Watch the Full Episode:

Share

Leave a comment