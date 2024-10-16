Something Stinks About the Upcoming Election, and Jesse Watters Can Smell It
There’s only one logical explanation for what’s going on here.
Something is off about this upcoming election, and it smells like the Democrats are planning to steal it.
Fox News host Jesse Watters reports, “Today in Georgia, a judge ruled that election officials have to certify results even if voter fraud is suspected.”
What's even more troubling is that Democrats are also “suing to prevent Dropbox surveillance.”
Why are Democrats trying to make elections less secure?
The Department of Justice even went as far as to sue Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for cleaning up the state's voter rolls, which has been a standard practice for years. This effort removed more than 6,000 non-citizens from the voter rolls, yet the Biden administration took issue with it.
WATCH:
Why are Democrats doing this? There is only one logical explanation: if you’re working this hard to make elections less secure, you’re planning to steal it. Plain and simple.
Another steal should not be a surprised. When they stole the 2020 election I knew then we would never have an honest election again. They have been perfecting the steal since 2008 and by 2020 it was perfected. The only thing that can save this election is divine intervention. But America has become a country of sinners so not so sure we deserve divine intervention. When a nation turns its back on God his judgement will be harsh. The worst is yet to come. Chronicles 7:14
Yep the election will be stolen again. And just like last time nothing will be done about it.