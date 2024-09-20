On Thursday evening, Jesse Watters raised some serious questions about the would-be assassin in the latest attempt on Trump’s life. The deeper you dive into Ryan Routh’s past, the more suspicious it gets. And when you piece it all together, none of it makes sense.

Take a moment to consider Routh’s circumstances:

How was Ryan Routh, “a man with no money for child support,” able to suddenly start living in a pricey house in Hawaii and afford flights to Taiwan, Turkey, Poland, and Ukraine? Why has Routh “never served a day in jail” when he has “100 different counts” to his name? Why was Routh's fiancée, who just lost her job at Victoria’s Secret, okay with him flying to Ukraine for months at a time? How was he able to feed himself in Ukraine when he only had “$68 in [his] bank account.” “And everywhere he goes, he gets press from the local papers to the New York Times to Newsweek.”

The whole thing stinks, and it suggests that someone other than his “fiancée” was supporting him.

WATCH:

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Click here to watch the full report from Jesse Watters on X.