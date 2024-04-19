In the 2138th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring the hugely popular political commentator Tucker Carlson, the taboo subject of autism entered the conversation.

Tucker Carlson asked, “Is your average Amish teenager happier than your average conventional American teenager on Instagram? And, of course, the answer is, oh, yeah.”

Rogan replied, “Well, they certainly have less instances of autism, which is really fascinating. It’s very, very fascinating.”

Watch:

Join 55K+ subscribers and 875K+ 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News today to get the scoop on stories you won’t see anywhere else.

TUCKER: Is your average Amish teenager happier than your average conventional American teenager on Instagram? And of course, the answer is, oh, yeah.

ROGAN: Well, they certainly have less instances of autism, which is really fascinating. It’s very, very fascinating.

CARLSON: The Amish have less autism?

ROGAN: Yeah, there’s almost none.

TUCKER: Well, I’m not surprised.

ROGAN: It’s extremely rare.

TUCKER: Why do we think that is?

ROGAN: I wonder. I really do.

TUCKER: Well, I can think of a couple — Yeah, I don’t want to go Bobby Kennedy on you.

ROGAN: But that’s the problem. If you go Bobby Kennedy, they’ll come for you. But the question is why?

TUCKER: Look, and I don’t know the answer, but…

ROGAN: How is that not in the debate? How is that not in the conversation?

TUCKER: Well, it’s not only not in the conversation, you’re punished for adding it to the conversation. And so, like…

ROGAN: We are dancing around anti-vax conspiracy theories right now.

TUCKER: Why be on the defensive? It’s like, if you purport to represent science, and you’re mad about a question.

ROGAN: And you’re ignoring data.

TUCKER: Yeah, but even in the absence of data, science is a process. Yes. It’s not a result. It’s a way of doing things. And at the core of science is asking questions, including unlikely questions. That’s what science is. And if you don’t allow that, then you may be doing something, but what you’re not doing is science. We can say that conclusively. So, for people to wrap themselves in the mantle of science and attack you for asking a question, they’re frauds.

Leave a comment

Watch the Full Episode: