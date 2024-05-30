The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See This Data

Research shows a fivefold increase in autism rates among children compliant with the CDC's vaccine schedule versus unvaccinated children.

This finding was published by Brian S. Hooker and Neil Z. Miller in 2021.

“The Control Group” study found something even more shocking.

The rate of autism was ten times higher in the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

“They polled about 1800 unvaccinated children across the nation. Forty-six different states were represented. And when they did that, the rate of autism, the national average of autism, presumably for vaccinated children, was ten times higher than that of unvaccinated children,” explained Dr. Hooker.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Share