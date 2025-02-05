This bombshell report comes from The Wall Street Journal, revealing that every single CIA employee has been given the option to RESIGN with a buyout package worth approximately eight months of pay and benefits.

According to the report, CIA Director John Ratcliffe is leading the charge, signaling that the agency will become leaner, more aggressive, and focused on real threats.

In a blunt statement, he told CIA officers:

“To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

This is literally one of the biggest shake-ups in CIA history.

Click here to read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.