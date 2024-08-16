Playback speed
The Great Cholesterol Scam: What Doctors Aren’t Telling You

A Midwestern Doctor reveals all.
The Vigilant Fox
Aug 16, 2024
First, they scammed you on skin cancer when the sun is good for you. Now, they're scamming you again on cholesterol to sell you a lifetime medication.

This entire narrative of cholesterol being the villain in heart disease was built on a lie.

What doctors fail to tell you is that the sugar industry bribed scientists to shift the blame for heart disease from sugar to cholesterol. This has been revealed by internal documents that have surfaced.

The result? A massive push for statins, now taken by 35% of Americans over 40, with devastating consequences.

Studies now show that after five years of daily use, the average person gains only three to four extra days of life—just a few days for a lifetime of potential harm.

Even more alarming, 20% of statin users suffer serious injuries like muscle deterioration, liver damage, and nerve dysfunction.

Statins are well known for having a high percentage of patients discontinue the drugs due to side effects. Two separate studies have found nearly half of the people stop taking these drugs within a year.

The evidence is clear: statins are not the life-saving drugs we’ve been told they are.

Watch Jimmy Dore break down this article by

A Midwestern Doctor
and be prepared to have your mind blown.

Or read the source material here.

