The Great Reset Has BACKFIRED
Tucker Carlson’s latest guest, Neil Oliver, explains why brilliantly.
Whoopsie. The Powers That Be wanted to enslave humanity. Instead, they caused a Great Awakening. It seems that they “fumbled the ball” when they pushed too hard and gave the people NOTHING in return.
Neil Oliver, a prominent Scottish broadcaster, explained this to Tucker Carlson brilliantly. Now, the overreach of the COVID era has sparked widespread skepticism about various subjects, including:
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Digital IDs
15-minute cities
The prevailing climate change narrative
Anti-meat messaging
Conventional medicine
All vaccines
The integrity of the electoral process itself
“I think that in the final moves towards this kind of neo-feudalism, they have exposed themselves. They’ve gone galloping towards the finishing line too early, in the wrong way, and too many people have seen it.”
Unfortunately, too many people have NOT seen it. Its stunning how blind to this agenda the masses are. Truly stunning.
That "widespread skepticism about various subjects" I imagine has gone all the way up from 5% ... to 6%...
I just got off 12 days overtime work because a co-worker booked off sick "with covid"; asked her how many Lethal Injections, she told me "No idea, but I've had all of them" and another coworker when she came too close to him, went off and got the "Covid Test", then booked off sick as well.. 6 injections and counting... 🙄
Truly, you can't fix "Stupid" no matter how you try...