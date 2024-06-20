Whoopsie. The Powers That Be wanted to enslave humanity. Instead, they caused a Great Awakening. It seems that they “fumbled the ball” when they pushed too hard and gave the people NOTHING in return.

Neil Oliver, a prominent Scottish broadcaster, explained this to Tucker Carlson brilliantly. Now, the overreach of the COVID era has sparked widespread skepticism about various subjects, including:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Digital IDs

15-minute cities

The prevailing climate change narrative

Anti-meat messaging

Conventional medicine

All vaccines

The integrity of the electoral process itself

“I think that in the final moves towards this kind of neo-feudalism, they have exposed themselves. They’ve gone galloping towards the finishing line too early, in the wrong way, and too many people have seen it.”

