Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surprised everyone today with a twist that defied expectations. While the big news was an imminent Trump endorsement, it was Kennedy’s other revelation that arguably had Trump and Kennedy fans even more excited. Let’s take a closer look at what he had to say.

The first thing Kennedy did when he took the stage was declare that the Democratic Party now represents the exact opposite of democracy.

“As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money. When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent.”

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.1 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

He then delivered the proof, detailing how the Democrat Party subverted democracy under the guise of “saving” it.

“At the voting booth, the DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself.”

“It ran a sham primary that was rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden.”

”Then, when a predictably bungled debate performance precipitated the palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor, also without an election.”

Kennedy’s second biggest announcement, believe it or not, is that he will be withdrawing his name from 10 battleground states.

He’s taking this step to avoid being a spoiler candidate that helps Kamala Harris get elected.

Kennedy clarified that he wasn’t formally ending his campaign, which allows his supporters to continue backing him in most states where their votes are unlikely to affect the overall outcome.

This move positions him to establish a third party if he receives 5% of the vote, offering a chance to shake up the two-party system without directly threatening Trump’s chances of winning.

Then came the big revelation:

Kennedy revealed that Donald Trump has asked him to join his administration if he wins.

“Last summer, it looked like no candidate was willing to negotiate a quick end to the Ukraine war, to tackle the chronic disease epidemic, to protect free speech and our constitutional freedoms, to clean corporate influence out of our government, or to defy the neocons and their agenda of endless military adventurism.”

“But now, one of the two candidates has adopted these issues as his own, to the point where he has asked to enlist me in his administration. I’m speaking, of course, of Donald Trump.”

What would Kennedy do under a Trump administration? He would be tasked with ending the chronic disease epidemic.

Specifically, he said he’s going to fix the corrupt health agencies.

“These agencies—the FDA, USDA, and CDC—all of them, are controlled by giant for-profit corporations… With President Trump’s backing, I’m going to change that,” Kennedy said.

In the final minutes, an emotional Kennedy delivered a powerful promise to end the chronic disease epidemic with Trump’s backing.

This is well worth watching/reading:

“If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again. Within four years, America will be a healthy country. We will be stronger, more resilient, more optimistic, and happier.

“I won’t fail in doing this. Ultimately, the future, however it happens, is in God’s hands, in the hands of the American voters, and those of President Trump. If President Trump is elected and honors his word, the vast burden of chronic disease that now demoralizes and bankrupts the country will disappear.

“This is a spiritual journey for me. I reached my decision through deep prayer, through hard-nosed logic, and I asked myself, what choices must I make to maximize my chances to save America’s children and restore national health? I felt that if I refused this opportunity, I would not be able to look myself in the mirror, knowing that I could have saved the lives of countless children and reversed this country’s chronic disease epidemic.

“I’m 70 years old. I may have a decade to be effective. I can’t imagine that President Harris, a President Harris, would allow me, or anyone, to solve these dire problems. After eight years of President Harris, any opportunity for me to fix the problem will be out of my reach forever.

“President Trump has told me that he wants this to be his legacy. I’m choosing to believe that this time, he will follow through. His son, his biggest donors, his closest friends, all support this objective. My joining the Trump campaign will be a difficult sacrifice for my wife and children, but worthwhile if there’s even a small chance of saving these kids.

“Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other. That’s why I launched my campaign—to unify America. My dad and uncle made such an enduring mark on the character of our nation, not so much because of any particular policies they promoted, but because they were able to inspire profound love for our country and to fortify our sense of ourselves as a national community.

“Held together by ideals, they were able to put their love into the intentions and hearts of ordinary Americans and to unify a national populist movement of Americans. Blacks and whites, Hispanics, urban and rural Americans, inspired affection and love and high hopes, and a culture of kindness that continue to radiate among Americans from their memory.

“That’s the spirit on which I ran my campaign and that I intend to bring into the campaign of President Trump. Instead of vitriol and polarization, I will appeal to the values that unite us, the goals that we could achieve if only we weren’t at each other’s throats. The most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our children.

“If we all unite around that issue now, we can finally give them the protection, the health, and the future that they deserve. Thank you all very much.”

Kennedy taking charge of the chronic disease epidemic is exactly where he belongs, and I’m thrilled to see this partnership become official.

Click here to watch Kennedy’s full announcement speech here.

Share

Leave a comment