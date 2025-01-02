This “miracle drug” that you’ve never heard of could be the cure for PTSD, opioid addiction, TBI (traumatic brain injury), and more.

But the government doesn’t want you to know about it because its use threatens multi-billion-dollar markets for antidepressants, opioids, and other therapies.

The drug is ibogaine, which comes from the root bark of the iboga shrub, native to Central Africa.

Ibogaine works by resetting and rewiring the brain’s neural pathways. This, in turn, addresses the root causes of addiction, breaking the cycle in just one or two sessions rather than requiring years of medication or therapy.

However, despite its life-saving potential, ibogaine remains classified as a Schedule 1 substance in the United States—a category reserved for drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

In January 2024, Stanford Medicine researchers published a groundbreaking study in Nature Medicine.

They found veterans treated with ibogaine experienced an average reduction of:

• 88% in PTSD symptoms

• 87% in depression symptoms

• 81% in anxiety symptoms

The functional improvements were also profound. Disability ratings improved dramatically, dropping from an average of 30.2 (mild to moderate disability) before treatment to 5.1 (no disability) one month after treatment.

Rick Perry, the former Governor of Texas, and W. Bryan Hubbard, formerly the Chairman and Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, began their advocacy for ibogaine in the early 2020s.

Hubbard shared the story of a man whose advanced Parkinson’s disease left him bedfast by age 51. After invasive brain surgery failed to restore movement, he turned to ibogaine as a last resort.

Following a four-week low-dose treatment, the man regained the ability to stand, walk, and function—an outcome Hubbard called “nothing short of miraculous.”

Watch the full conversation below via Joe Rogan:

