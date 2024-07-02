If you thought what they did to ivermectin was bad, wait till you hear what they did to this drug.

It turns out that there’s a cure for insomnia, but the drug is so remarkably effective for a variety of conditions that the FDA colluded with the media to take it down.

The drug is Gamma-Hydroxy-Butarate, also known as GHB.

The FDA’s tactics were ruthless. In 1990, they issued a press release filled with deceptive inaccuracies. They banned it, threatened compounding pharmacies, and even raided suppliers without legal authority.

“The media hysteria labeled it a ‘date rape drug,'” as noted by A Midwestern Doctor, but evidence shows GHB wasn’t a major cause of assaults.

If you don’t believe me, watch this video with Jimmy Dore and be ready to have your mind blown.

Read all the eye-opening details from A Midwestern Doctor :

