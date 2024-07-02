The Miracle Sleep Drug You Never Heard of
Plus, why the FDA colluded with the media to take it down.
If you thought what they did to ivermectin was bad, wait till you hear what they did to this drug.
It turns out that there’s a cure for insomnia, but the drug is so remarkably effective for a variety of conditions that the FDA colluded with the media to take it down.
The drug is Gamma-Hydroxy-Butarate, also known as GHB.
The FDA’s tactics were ruthless. In 1990, they issued a press release filled with deceptive inaccuracies. They banned it, threatened compounding pharmacies, and even raided suppliers without legal authority.
“The media hysteria labeled it a ‘date rape drug,'” as noted by A Midwestern Doctor, but evidence shows GHB wasn’t a major cause of assaults.
If you don’t believe me, watch this video with Jimmy Dore and be ready to have your mind blown.
ever since I served, I have suffered irregular sleep. VA sleep center said common to
vets. My service began with shift work (irregular with back to back) and standing OOD watches
at commands & later
calls in the middle of the night when I was at the Pentagon etc.
My internal clock was rewound and not for the better
I no longer suffer same due to a cocktail that works wonders (take it 45" before bedtime)
All are encapsulated and OTC:
180mg Magnesium Glycinate
6mg of Melatonin (delayed release)
50mg 5HTP
200mg L-theanine
I am asleep almost as soon as I get into bed and IF
I need to get up during the night, as I did last night, I can go back to sleep
I wake up in AM without a hangover.
It sure took me long enough to figure it all out
Wireless radiation is known to cause insomnia. Most people have "smart" utility meters, smart appliances, TVs, radiation emitting devices and wifi, are exposed to massive amounts of radiation in the community and at home. Children massively exposed 24 hrs a day. All known to cause insomnia. Yet it is not acknowledged. We live in insane times.