The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis - Media Blackout

#10 - The most vaxxed country on Earth is now facing a population crisis.

#9 - Nancy Pelosi admits on tape to being part of a silent coup to oust Joe Biden.

#8 - Joe Rogan nails it with the perfect Kamala Harris description.

#7 - Bombshell report reveals Tim Walz allowed Somali fraudsters to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds.

#6 - “Cackling Kamala” Harris gets dismissed from an intense war meeting before it ends.

#5 - GARM “advertising cartel” shuts down 48 hours after 𝕏 and Rumble file a pivotal lawsuit.

#4 - Shocking Zoom call exposes Biden campaign’s use of psychological operations.

#3 - A massive new study spanning 125 countries finds NO EVIDENCE that COVID jabs provided any benefit.

#2 - British father jailed for 12 weeks for commenting on a Facebook post.

#1 - Explosive bodycam footage reveals Butler cop told Secret Service to cover the roof used by Trump’s shooter.

Plus, an exclusive interview with Mike Adams. (Watch)

BONUS #1 - Joe Rogan Goes There: Says UK’s Speech Crackdown Reminds Him of Soviet Russia

BONUS #2 - What Trump’s Near-Assassination Reveals

BONUS #3 - This Is What Happens When You Don’t Jab Kids: Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Data

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #5 - Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Delivers New Warning About Kamala Harris

