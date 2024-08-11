#10 - The most vaxxed country on Earth is now facing a population crisis.
#9 - Nancy Pelosi admits on tape to being part of a silent coup to oust Joe Biden.
#8 - Joe Rogan nails it with the perfect Kamala Harris description.
#7 - Bombshell report reveals Tim Walz allowed Somali fraudsters to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds.
#6 - “Cackling Kamala” Harris gets dismissed from an intense war meeting before it ends.
#5 - GARM “advertising cartel” shuts down 48 hours after 𝕏 and Rumble file a pivotal lawsuit.
#4 - Shocking Zoom call exposes Biden campaign’s use of psychological operations.
#3 - A massive new study spanning 125 countries finds NO EVIDENCE that COVID jabs provided any benefit.
#2 - British father jailed for 12 weeks for commenting on a Facebook post.
#1 - Explosive bodycam footage reveals Butler cop told Secret Service to cover the roof used by Trump’s shooter.
Plus, an exclusive interview with Mike Adams. (Watch)
BONUS #1 - Joe Rogan Goes There: Says UK’s Speech Crackdown Reminds Him of Soviet Russia
BONUS #2 - What Trump’s Near-Assassination Reveals
BONUS #3 - This Is What Happens When You Don’t Jab Kids: Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Data
BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More
BONUS #5 - Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Delivers New Warning About Kamala Harris
The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis - Media Blackout